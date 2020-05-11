Watch now: ISU prepares for 10% to 20% cuts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NORMAL — Illinois State University vice presidents and other fiscal officers have been asked to prepare for 10% to 20% cuts for the fiscal year that begins July 1 as the university continues to grapple with the impact of COVID-19.

ISU President Larry Dietz on Monday sent an email to the university's fiscal agents — including deans, directors and department chairs — asking them to prepare budget scenarios with both 10% and 20% reductions compared with the fiscal year that ends June 30.

"The continued uncertainty of both state support and the impact of COVID-19 on future costs and revenues makes it very difficult to develop a reliable fiscal forecast," Dietz said in his email.