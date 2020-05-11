Watch now: ISU prepares for 10% to 20% cuts

NORMAL — Illinois State University vice presidents and other fiscal officers have been asked to prepare for 10% to 20% cuts for the fiscal year that begins July 1 as the university continues to grapple with the impact of COVID-19.
ISU President Larry Dietz on Monday sent an email to the university's fiscal agents — including deans, directors and department chairs — asking them to prepare budget scenarios with both 10% and 20% reductions compared with the fiscal year that ends June 30.
"The continued uncertainty of both state support and the impact of COVID-19 on future costs and revenues makes it very difficult to develop a reliable fiscal forecast," Dietz said in his email.
"What our appropriations will be? We don't know at this time," ISU spokesman Eric Jome said.
Dietz said in his email, "In creating budget scenarios, all sources of funds and all expenditure types will be on the table for consideration. I am asking that vice presidents and cabinet-level fiscal authorities prepare summaries of these scenarios for discussion by June 1."
