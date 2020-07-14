Watch now: ISU president says Trump administration rescinding rule on foreign students a 'great relief'

The City College of New York student said returning home would have made it much harder to finish her thesis and pursue a Ph.D. Internet access at home in Ecuador is spotty, she said, and going through the process to come back to the U.S. in the future would be too expensive.

Rahul Lobo, 19, from Goa on the west coast of India, said he feels “an immeasurable amount of relief.”

“As it is, we’re living in very uncertain times, and the recent ICE policy just made things even more uncertain,” said Lobo, a rising junior at the University of Notre Dame. “Suddenly I wasn’t worrying about whether I could get back to campus, but more whether I would even be able to finish my degree in four years."

The American Council on Education, which represents university presidents, applauded ICE's pullback of the rule. The group called the policy “wrongheaded” and said it drew unprecedented opposition from colleges.

“There has never been a case where so many institutions sued the federal government,” said Terry Hartle, the group's senior vice president. “In this case, the government didn’t even try to defend its policymaking.”