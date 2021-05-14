Watch now: ISU presidential announcement marks 'momentous day' for Bloomington-Normal

NORMAL — The appointment of Dr. Terri Goss Kinzy as Illinois State University’s 20th president has generated praise for her commitment to diversity and inclusion, appreciation for her background in research and fundraising, overall excitement and even a few tears as she becomes its first female president.
Julie Annette Jones, chair of ISU’s board of trustees, said she was “like a kid on Christmas this morning and actually in tears reflecting upon how far we have come as a university and being a part of this momentous day.”
“I’m glad to be standing here as an African-American female, first-generation chair of our board of trustees and having been responsible for appointing the first female president of Illinois State University,” said Jones.
Martha Horst, newly elected chair of the Academic Senate and professor of composition and theory, citing the milestone, said, “At ISU, we can now say that the glass ceiling has been shattered.”
Kinzy serves as vice president for research and innovation at Western Michigan University, where she grew external research funding to over $25 million during her tenure.
"While we wish her the best in her new endeavor, we will also miss her at Western, where she has played a critical role in highlighting our commitment to research, in advancing our research portfolio and in growing our external funding," WMU President Edward Montgomery said in an announcement to that campus Friday.
Less than two years ago, ISU neighbor Illinois Wesleyan University hired President S. Georgia Nugent, the first woman to serve as its president.
For Nugent, though, it was her third time being named the first woman president at a college or university, and on Friday she was thrilled to see ISU announce the hiring of Kinzy.
Nugent said for decades the percentage of university professors who were women remained static at about 25%, but has slowly increased to around 30%. For doctoral-granting universities such as ISU, the percentage of professors who are women is only around 8%, she said.
"It's kind of a rarified group," Nugent said. "I think some of us will probably be sort of happy when we get to the point where it's not unusual to have women in these positions."
Nugent said she is excited to work with Kinzy, whom she said will find a welcoming community of higher education professionals.
"I am very happy to welcome Dr. Kinzy to Bloomington-Normal," Nugent said. "I think she will find a community that is very appreciative of the three institutions of higher education that we have and really enjoy to work in."
But Kinzy's role as president will transcend the boundaries of ISU and higher education. As a woman in STEM — another field dominated primarily by men — Kinzy is a role model for young women and girls.
Rocio Rivadeneyra, who served on the search committee as a member of the President's Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council, said she is excited for young girls to look up to Kinzy as a woman and a leader of science.
"As a woman of color, I'm excited to see somebody at least gender-wise that I can connect with and see in that role," said Rivadeneyra. "I'm excited to hear her thoughts about how she's going to lead the institution in new directions, especially opening up higher ed for less traditional students."
While Normal Mayor Chris Koos has not had a chance to meet with Kinzy, he said that he and town staff are looking forward to working with her. He added that it's been a pleasure to work with current ISU President Larry Dietz, who worked closely with the town as the community worked through the coronavirus pandemic.
"Illinois State University and the town of Normal have a history of deep cooperation, and I'm looking forward to having a conversation to continue doing that," said Koos.
With Kinzy in the lead, Aodover Tarhule, provost and vice president of academic affairs, said she can “elevate ISU to the next level.”
Levester Johnson, vice president for student affairs, also expressed excitement, citing Kinzy’s record of innovation and commitment to inclusion, diversity and student engagement.
“I think she can move the institution forward in engaging and communicating with students,” said Johnson.
Elizabeth Chupp, Administrative Professional Council chair who served on the search committee, described Kinzy as “a great fit for the ISU community.”
“She has a strong vision for ISU’s future, along with a collaborative leadership style and passion for all university constituents,” said Chupp.
Another search committee member, Appellate Judge James Knecht, secretary of the ISU Foundation board, said, “Dr. Terri Kinzy is poised for success — a strong leader, a fine communicator, an expert in higher education, a knowledgeable fundraiser and a skilled advocate.”
The Illinois State University campus through the years
Air View of east campus complex
Dynamax portable telescope
Flag brought down for the birthday of Malcolm X
Golf team
Horton field house
Illinois State dome
Illinois State University football
Illinois State University Redbird Arena
Reggie the Redbird mascot
Stephen Decatur in Sectional Tourney play
Student Union
Track and field team
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota