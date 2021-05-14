Watch now: ISU presidential announcement marks 'momentous day' for Bloomington-Normal

Nugent said she is excited to work with Kinzy, whom she said will find a welcoming community of higher education professionals.

"I am very happy to welcome Dr. Kinzy to Bloomington-Normal," Nugent said. "I think she will find a community that is very appreciative of the three institutions of higher education that we have and really enjoy to work in."

But Kinzy's role as president will transcend the boundaries of ISU and higher education. As a woman in STEM — another field dominated primarily by men — Kinzy is a role model for young women and girls.

Rocio Rivadeneyra, who served on the search committee as a member of the President's Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council, said she is excited for young girls to look up to Kinzy as a woman and a leader of science.

"As a woman of color, I'm excited to see somebody at least gender-wise that I can connect with and see in that role," said Rivadeneyra. "I'm excited to hear her thoughts about how she's going to lead the institution in new directions, especially opening up higher ed for less traditional students."