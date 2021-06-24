Watch now: Kinzy poised to take the helm upon Dietz's retirement from Illinois State University

NORMAL — When Larry Dietz steps out of the president’s office on June 30, the advice he leaves for his successor is heavy on listening and respecting the culture at Illinois State University.

“We’re a strong and stable institution. People have heard that a lot from me, and Dr. Kinzy understands that,” he said. “She and I have talked about that and she knows what she’s inheriting here.”

Terri Goss Kinzy will take the helm on July 1, making history as the first woman to lead Illinois State University in its 164 years as an institution.

"I know that working together we can live our mission and vision and we can elevate our institution as we educate and connect with our community," she said when her presidency was announced.

Kinzy has described her leadership style as one of empowerment and dialog. She said good people have great ideas and she believes in empowering them to follow through with those ideas.

She is coming to ISU from a position as vice president for research and innovation at Western Michigan University.

Kinzy has a Ph.D. in biochemistry and had a postdoctoral fellowship in molecular genetics. Before becoming vice president at Western Michigan, she was a professor of biochemistry and molecular biology and pediatrics at Rutger's Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Dietz noted both of them took nontraditional career paths to presidency, but her background will be a “terrific advantage” as it’s given her “a terrific skill set” that will help her to meet the changing needs of higher education.

“The main thing that makes people successful in my estimation is the desire to do the job, the desire to understand what the job is and the desire to continue learning,” Dietz said.

He and his wife Marlene took Kinzy and her husband Scott out for a celebratory dinner after her presidency was announced.

Many hellos, introductions and conversations later, he told her: “This is kind of how it is in Bloomington-Normal. If you want to go out for just a quiet meal just the two of you, it might happen initially because people may not know who you are, but the more you’re in the role it’s rare that you don’t have people stopping by the table saying hello.”

The Kinzys are originally from Ohio, with Midwestern personalities, Dietz said. “They’re very warm people.”

“This university likes to have access to the president and that’s something that I’ve really enjoyed, and that’s something that I think Dr. Kinzy will enjoy as well,” he said.

Kinzy said she was “incredibly honored” to be selected as the next president and described ISU as “a gem that needs to get a little more light to be seen.”

“These are both exciting and challenging times in higher education and Illinois State is clearly poised to thrive,” she said.

Julie Annette Jones, chairwoman of the ISU Board of Trustees, said Kinzy “rose to the top of a deep, diverse and talented pool of candidates.”

More than 50 candidates applied for the position during the selection process that was overseen by a 32-member search committee and assisted by WittKieffer, the global executive search firm.

