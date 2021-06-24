Watch now: Larry Dietz forges path from a dairy farm to leader of one of Illinois' top universities

NORMAL — For Larry Dietz, the road to the presidency of Illinois State University began on a dairy farm near De Soto in Southern Illinois.
It was there, he often said, he honed his work ethic.
His first job in higher education was as a financial aid adviser at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, a job he started in January 1971. Just over 50 years later, after serving in various capacities at four universities in three states, Dietz, 73, is heading into retirement, effective June 30.
He has spent the last decade at ISU, coming to the Normal campus in June 2011 as vice president for student affairs.
In 2013, he was among four finalists for ISU president, but the job went to Timothy Flanagan, then president of Framingham State University in Massachusetts.
Flanagan’s short time as president was fraught with problems, including an incident with a grounds employee that led to a charge of disorderly conduct. ISU cut its ties with Flanagan, accepting his resignation and providing a lump sum severance of $480,418.
At a special board meeting on March 22, 2014, the board named Dietz the 19th president of ISU.
As president, he would draw on his experience over the years to lead ISU through several challenges, including racial issues, state funding delays and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before coming to ISU, he was vice chancellor for student affairs at SIU-Carbondale from April 2000 to May 2011.
He also spent nearly 15 years at the University of Missouri-Kansas City in several capacities, including vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment management.
It was while he was at the University of Missouri that he met his wife, Marlene. Both were alumni of a leadership group in Kansas City called “Centurians.” They have been married for 19 years.
Dietz also worked at Iowa State University in Ames from October 1972 to July 1985 in various position related to financial aid and student employment.
