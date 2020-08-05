Watch now: Learning curve more like 'greased pole' for Illinois State University's new provost

NORMAL — There was no “honeymoon” period for Aondover Tarhule when he stepped into the post of vice president for academic affairs and provost at Illinois State University on July 1 in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.
But Tarhule, who came to ISU from Binghamton University-State University of New York, thinks the university has “enough smart people” to address the pandemic’s challenges and said, “We’re going to come out of this in a better place.”
In a wide-ranging interview last week, before ISU announced plans to shift classes to online, Tarhule talked about the experiences that prepared him for his new job, his confidence in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and his thoughts about the future of ISU.
Below are excerpts from that interview:
What’s it like starting this job in the middle of a crisis?
“Even under the best of circumstances, there would have been a steep learning curve. … I really feel like it’s not a curve. I’m going up this pole, a greased pole I have to go up instead of a ramp or curve.”
“It doesn’t matter where I am, I’d be facing the same problems. … We’re going to face challenge. This is a good team to face it with.”
Although he officially started his job a month ago, he began participating in cabinet meetings six weeks before that.
“We know that the fears and anxieties and concerns of people are real. We know that we have enough smart people here at ISU to solve the problems. And we know we’re going to come out of this in a better place.”
The keys are to “not become overwhelmed by the day-to-day challenges of trying to survive … and spare some time to think about the post-COVID landscape. If we wait until COVID is over before we start thinking about it, I think we’ll be behind the curve.”
“We’re not going to go back to where we were before the crisis.” The university has invested in equipment and training, he said. “It would be a big waste if post-pandemic we would throw all that out.”
What about the concerns expressed by some faculty members?
“All of the concerns are real. … The fears are real. … Every other institution is facing this. … There’s never going to be a satisfactory solution. … We’re trying to provide maximum flexibility.”
The situation is not a matter of being 100% online or 100% in person, he said. “It’s a spectrum. It becomes: Where do you fit on that spectrum?”
He said the university has to “identify their needs and try to meet those needs in a way that makes them comfortable.”
What attracted you to ISU?
“When I told a few of my colleagues, including my mentors, that I was looking at ISU, the first thing I heard was, ‘Oh, Illinois, the budget is terrible.’” But when he studied ISU’s budgeting, “I thought, oh my goodness, this place is very prudent with money.”
“Then I saw just how robust the enrollment has been over a long time which is not easy to do these days. ... I love the strategic plan. … It’s very forward-thinking.” He also liked the emphasis on student success.
"To my mind, ... the only reason for a university to exist is to ensure its students are successful."
What specifically are some of the “forward-thinking” elements you like?
He cited the proposed engineering program and the expanded cybersecurity program as two examples of forward thinking.
“It’s a big investment” he said of an engineering program. “There are some people who may think of it as a risk,” but the university is doing it “for the right reasons.” The University of Illinois does not have enough spaces to accommodate all the students wanting to study engineering and Illinois is losing those students to other states, he said.
What previous experiences prepared you for this position?
“I think I’ve been a member of nearly every university committee in my career. ... I feel reasonably comfortable now but I’ve never been a provost before. That’s a whole other level. I don’t want to come off as brash or overconfident.”
“The very first day I became chair of my department (at the University of Oklahoma), the next day the dean called me and said, ‘You have to cut your budget by $37,000.’ I had no idea what the budget was. That was in the 2008 recession. That was a very difficult time. … A dozen years later, I’ve stepped into the middle of this crisis.”
FROM THE ARCHIVES: ISU's campus through the years
Track and field team
Student Union
Stephen Decatur in Sectional Tourney play
Reggie the Redbird mascot
Illinois State University Redbird Arena
Illinois State University football
Illinois State dome
Horton field house
Golf team
Flag brought down for the birthday of Malcolm X
Dynamax portable telescope
Air View of east campus complex
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!