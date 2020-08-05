Watch now: Learning curve more like 'greased pole' for Illinois State University's new provost

The situation is not a matter of being 100% online or 100% in person, he said. “It’s a spectrum. It becomes: Where do you fit on that spectrum?”

He said the university has to “identify their needs and try to meet those needs in a way that makes them comfortable.”

What attracted you to ISU?

“When I told a few of my colleagues, including my mentors, that I was looking at ISU, the first thing I heard was, ‘Oh, Illinois, the budget is terrible.’” But when he studied ISU’s budgeting, “I thought, oh my goodness, this place is very prudent with money.”

“Then I saw just how robust the enrollment has been over a long time which is not easy to do these days. ... I love the strategic plan. … It’s very forward-thinking.” He also liked the emphasis on student success.

"To my mind, ... the only reason for a university to exist is to ensure its students are successful."

What specifically are some of the “forward-thinking” elements you like?

He cited the proposed engineering program and the expanded cybersecurity program as two examples of forward thinking.