Watch now: Lexington schools receive grant to install elevator
Watch now: Lexington schools receive grant to install elevator

  Updated
LEXINGTON — Lexington schools will be gaining an elevator and improving accessibility thanks to a $285,000 grant from the state.

“These capital dollars are a welcome investment in our school," said Paul Deters, Lexington's superintendent. "The funds will modernize our aging infrastructure, allowing for accessibility improvements, and promote a quality learning environment for our community of over 520 students, staff and visitors."

The project will include the installation of a three-story passenger elevator, corridors and doors, as well as a new exterior ramp, walkway and stairs, all compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.

This project, which is expected to be completed in August 2022, replaces an electric chair lift system that only serves the first and second floors of the 70-year-old building at 100 E. Wall St. The elevator will ensure all students, kindergarten through 12th grade, will have access to the building's art classroom.

The $500,000 capital project will be partially funded by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. Deters also thanked state Rep. Dan Brady of Normal for aiding in this investment.

“I am very happy that I could help connect Lexington administrators with the funding they need to bring this project to fruition,” Brady said. “Our schools need to be welcoming and accessible to everyone, and I congratulate all involved for making that a reality for students, staff and parents in Lexington.”

Weikle: Unit 5 plans for 2021-22 with in-person learning

The first phase will begin this fall with design work for the elevator and exterior ramp.

“A hallmark of Gov. Pritzker’s capital vision for the state of Illinois is modernizing our schools, roads, bridges, broadband and other shared community infrastructure,” said Sylvia Garcia, acting director of DCEO. “We are proud to support projects like this one for the Lexington School District, which will update key community assets, making them safer and more dependable."

This grant was funded through Rebuild Illinois, a $45 billion capital program enacted in 2019 which works with the DCEO to award grants to accelerate economic development projects.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

