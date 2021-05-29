Watch now: Lexington schools receive grant to install elevator

LEXINGTON — Lexington schools will be gaining an elevator and improving accessibility thanks to a $285,000 grant from the state.

“These capital dollars are a welcome investment in our school," said Paul Deters, Lexington's superintendent. "The funds will modernize our aging infrastructure, allowing for accessibility improvements, and promote a quality learning environment for our community of over 520 students, staff and visitors."

The project will include the installation of a three-story passenger elevator, corridors and doors, as well as a new exterior ramp, walkway and stairs, all compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.

This project, which is expected to be completed in August 2022, replaces an electric chair lift system that only serves the first and second floors of the 70-year-old building at 100 E. Wall St. The elevator will ensure all students, kindergarten through 12th grade, will have access to the building's art classroom.