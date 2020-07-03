Watch now: Liberal arts supporters continue campaign at Illinois Wesleyan University

BLOOMINGTON — Efforts to prevent cuts to liberal arts programs at Illinois Wesleyan University did not end with Wednesday night’s rally on the quad.
Faculty, students and, in particular, alumni, have launched Facebook pages, petition drives and letter-writing campaigns urging the board of trustees to retain liberal arts programs that are currently under review.
How effective their voices have been will be determined when the board of trustees meets July 16.
“It’s been inspiring to see so many alumni from different years coming together,” said Sara Caligiuri of Wheaton, a voice major who graduated in 2018.
A petition set up at iwithsociology.com says “Illinois Wesleyan University needs the sociology program now more than ever” and urges the president and board of trustees “to commit to retaining and expanding” IWU’s sociology program.
In May, the board cut American culture studies; design, technology and entrepreneurship; Greek and Roman studies; and international business.
The action followed a study began last fall by a program evaluation task force, which included seven elected faculty members, who reviewed data regarding such things as enrollment, financial information, outcomes and trends. In addition to the four programs mentioned above, the task force recommended reducing degree programs in the School of Art, “reimagining” the School of Music as a department and eliminating majors in anthropology, French and educational studies.
The board delayed action on the other recommendations and established a working group of trustees and faculty members to further study the matter. The working group not only looked at programs that were part of the original recommendations but also added philosophy, religion, sociology and Italian for further review.
President Georgia Nugent said, “We do not know, at this time, what decisions the board will make. There will not be changes in the coming academic year. Even if a program were slated for discontinuance, all students currently in the program will be able to complete their studies; courses in the fields of study will continue to be offered.”
In accordance with requirements under the faculty handbook, 64 people were sent notices that their programs may be discontinued: 31 tenured or tenure-track professors, 31 adjunct faculty and two instructional staff, according to a university spokesman.
IWU has 119 tenured or tenure track professors and 76 adjunct faculty and 12 visiting professors for the 2020-21 academic year. Adjunct faculty typically teach only one or two courses.
Nugent said the notice “does not mean the program will be terminated or the faculty member will be terminated.”
She expressed support for the liberal arts and said the liberal arts heritage will remain at IWU’s core.
Although much of the attention has focused on potential cuts, other task force recommendations included the creation of a school of business and addition of programs in public health and criminology. The board has not yet addressed these possible additions.
See photos: IWU faculty, students, alumni rally for liberal arts
070220-blm-loc-8iwulibarts
070220-blm-loc-12iwulibarts
070220-blm-loc-6iwulibarts
070220-blm-loc-5iwulibarts
070220-blm-loc-1iwulibarts
070220-blm-loc-14iwulibarts
070220-blm-loc-10iwulibarts
070220-blm-loc-2iwulibarts
070220-blm-loc-16iwulibarts
070220-blm-loc-15iwulibarts
070220-blm-loc-13iwulibarts
070220-blm-loc-3iwulibarts
070220-blm-loc-4iwulibarts
070220-blm-loc-9iwulibarts
070220-blm-loc-7iwulibarts
070220-blm-loc-11iwulibarts
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!