Watch now: Liberal arts supporters continue campaign at Illinois Wesleyan University

The action followed a study began last fall by a program evaluation task force, which included seven elected faculty members, who reviewed data regarding such things as enrollment, financial information, outcomes and trends. In addition to the four programs mentioned above, the task force recommended reducing degree programs in the School of Art, “reimagining” the School of Music as a department and eliminating majors in anthropology, French and educational studies.

The board delayed action on the other recommendations and established a working group of trustees and faculty members to further study the matter. The working group not only looked at programs that were part of the original recommendations but also added philosophy, religion, sociology and Italian for further review.

President Georgia Nugent said, “We do not know, at this time, what decisions the board will make. There will not be changes in the coming academic year. Even if a program were slated for discontinuance, all students currently in the program will be able to complete their studies; courses in the fields of study will continue to be offered.”