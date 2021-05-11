Watch now: Lincoln College extends 'price match' deadline

To participate, prospective students must provide Lincoln College with a copy of the competing financial aid award letter.

“With the uncertainty of the last year, we want to do everything we possibly can to reduce the stress of making college decisions,” said President David Gerlach.

“Lincoln College offers scholarships or grants to all full-time traditional students and the price match program is just one option that we have available to make sure that every student can afford college,” Gerlach said.

Other merit-based and needs-based scholarships and loan programs also are available, the university noted in announcing the deadline extension.

More information is at lincolncollege.edu/price-match-program.

Although the price match program requires acceptance to a baccalaureate degree granting institution, Lincoln College is a “hybrid” institution that offers two-year associate’s degrees as well as baccalaureate degrees plus its Accelerated Bridge to Education program for working adults.