Watch now: Lincoln College extends 'price match' deadline
breaking top story

Watch now: Lincoln College extends 'price match' deadline

Here's how the Lincoln College price match program works.

LINCOLN — As parents and prospective students weigh offers from various colleges and universities, Lincoln College is making an offer usually associated with other kinds of shopping: a price match program.

The usual May 1 deadline to apply has been extended to August 1.

Under the program, Lincoln College attempts to meet or beat the net price of a better financial package from another qualifying institution for applicants who meet eligibility requirements. In some cases, a student might receive an additional $2,000 as part of Lincoln College’s financial aid package.

A “qualifying institution” is a U.S. regionally accredited baccalaureate degree granting college or university.

Lincoln College

A statue of Abraham Lincoln welcomes people to the Lincoln Heritage Museum on the campus of Lincoln College, 300 Keokuk St., Lincoln. The college is extending its deadline to apply for its price match program.

The minimum eligibility requirement for a new freshman is a cumulative high school GPA of 2.85 on an unweighted 4.0 scale. For new transfer students, a minimum cumulative college GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale is required. Applicants also must be U.S. citizens.

To participate, prospective students must provide Lincoln College with a copy of the competing financial aid award letter.

“With the uncertainty of the last year, we want to do everything we possibly can to reduce the stress of making college decisions,” said President David Gerlach.

David Gerlach

Gerlach

“Lincoln College offers scholarships or grants to all full-time traditional students and the price match program is just one option that we have available to make sure that every student can afford college,” Gerlach said.

Other merit-based and needs-based scholarships and loan programs also are available, the university noted in announcing the deadline extension.

More information is at lincolncollege.edu/price-match-program.

Although the price match program requires acceptance to a baccalaureate degree granting institution, Lincoln College is a “hybrid” institution that offers two-year associate’s degrees as well as baccalaureate degrees plus its Accelerated Bridge to Education program for working adults.

The ABE program includes a campus in Normal.

Lincoln College recently announced it plans to continue in-person instruction this fall on the Lincoln campus. All traditional, graduate and ABE courses designed for in-person delivery are expected to take place face to face this fall, according to the college.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

