Watch now: Masks for how long? District 87, Unit 5 outline next steps

BLOOMINGTON — Most sports fans, restaurant patrons and store customers might be going maskless with Illinois in Phase 5 of its COVID-19 reopening plan, but masks are still required in K-12 school settings.

In recent weeks, a number of community members have attended school board meetings in Bloomington’s District 87 and McLean County’s Unit 5, demanding the requirement for face coverings be lifted.

But school officials say their hands are tied by rules they must follow from the Illinois State Board of Education. For now, those rules, which follow guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health, require face coverings for students and staff in schools. Masks are not required while outside during the school day.

ISBE had its monthly business meeting Wednesday, but no changes were announced regarding COVID-19 protocols.

During that meeting, a group of suburban Chicago school superintendents urged the board to release a detailed COVID-19 plan soon to enable them to better plan for fall.

Meanwhile, some parents and others who are strongly opposed to mask mandates have criticized the rules as a violation of their parental rights and questioned their necessity.

A parent at a District 87 meeting on June 9 said she is homeschooling her four children until the mask mandate is lifted, but others at the meeting expressed support for the precautions.

A Unit 5 school board meeting on Wednesday was interrupted when several members of the audience refused to comply with the mask rule.

Later in the meeting Christine Faulkner, a community member, told the board she believes the masks “violate freedoms.” She and several audience members seated near her spent the majority of the meeting without masks, despite warnings that they could be removed or banned from the building for violating state mandates and school rules.

“As a school district, we don’t get to pick and choose which rules we follow and which we do not,” said Kristen Weikle, superintendent at Unit 5, noting the ISBE requirement for masks on school grounds.

Weikle said the state board is working closely with the governor’s office and IDPH to remain consistent with guidance from the CDC.

One issue is that no vaccines have been approved for children under age 12.

Bloomington District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly has said he would like to give parents a choice, but the district follows state board requirements.

"It wouldn't surprise me between now and fall things could change, especially if numbers (of COVID-19 cases) continue to go down," he said.

Guidance from IDPH states students with a health provider’s note documenting that they are medically unable to tolerate wearing a face covering may use a face shield as an alternative.

However, it also says, “Exemptions to the requirement to wear face coverings while in school should be kept to a minimum and should adhere to the joint DPH and ISBE guidance ….”

IDPH spokeswoman Melaney Arnold said officials will “continue to monitor the virus and the amount of COVID-19 and variants circulating in Illinois and assess guidance for schools.”

And ISBE spokeswoman Jackie Matthews said the state board "continues to follow the guidance of public health officials.”

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this article.

