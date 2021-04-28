Watch now: McLean County educators back free community college plan

BLOOMINGTON — President Joe Biden’s proposal to provide two years of free community college to all Americans was seen as good news by several Central Illinois educators Wednesday, but they also desire to know more details of how it would be implemented.

“It would not only help individuals, it would help the community to grow and prosper,” said Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille. “If you look at the data, the jobs of today and the future will require an education that’s equivalent to that” of a two-year degree.

Biden’s plan calls for $109 billion to offer two years of free community college to all Americans. It also includes an increase in the maximum Pell Grant to $1,400 for eligible students. The grants provide financial aid to low-income students, and the increase could help reduce dependence on loans.

“I applaud his efforts, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions,” said Cornille.

“Right now, tuition is a big part of our revenue stream,” he said. “I’ll be watching to see how the plan funds our community colleges.”