Watch now: McLean County educators note challenges in Biden's preschool plan

BLOOMINGTON — Access to free preschool for every child in America could help to bridge academic gaps, but McLean County educators say implementing universal early learning programs would not be without challenges.
The proposal for universal preschool was part of President Joe Biden’s $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education, announced during his first joint address to Congress on Wednesday.
The plan calls for more than $400 billion to be used for subsidized child care and free preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds, regardless of their families’ incomes.
Kristen Weikle, superintendent at McLean County Unit 5, said this proposal would be “an amazing opportunity” for these children if it were approved.
She noted the plan also includes scholarships and training for teachers as the state and country face an ongoing teacher shortage.
“I hope that this is available to individuals in college who are entering the field of education,” Weikle said of the scholarships and training. “We know there is a national shortage of educators, and if we open up preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds, we will need more early childhood educators.”
Bloomington District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly agreed universal access to preschool would be great for the community, but it does pose challenges.
“We do not have the space in our facilities to accommodate additional pre-k students so we would have to get creative in how it could work for the district,” he said. “It certainly would be a good problem to have to figure out and I have no doubt that we could do so.”
Finding additional staff would also be challenging for the district, but “our community is very desirable compared to many others so I would anticipate we would attract candidates to fill those positions,” Reilly said.
During his address to Congress, Biden said studies conducted over the last 10 years show adding two years of “universal high-quality preschool” will have a positive effect on graduation rates.
“It puts them in the position to be able to compete all the way through 12 years. It increases exponentially their prospect of graduating and going on beyond graduation,” he said. “The research shows when a young child goes to school — not daycare — they are far more likely to graduate from high school and go to college or something after high school.”
Lisa Taylor, superintendent at Heyworth where pre-kindergarten is grant-funded and not tuition-based, said she has seen the academic gaps “between kids who have been to pre-k and those who have not when they enter kindergarten.”
“I believe pre-k expansion would help address equity issues and improve learning access at earlier ages, which is beneficial to our society as a whole,” she said. “I recognize that all of these programs have a cost that will be paid in one way or another. Unfortunately, Illinois relies too heavily on property taxpayers for the cost of education and we have to find better ways to fund education at the state and national level.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
