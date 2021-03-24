Watch now: McLean County Farm Bureau establishes ag scholarship at Heartland Community College

NORMAL — As Heartland Community College looks to expand its agriculture program, a donation from the McLean County Farm Bureau will help students pursuing an agriculture career.
McLean County Farm Bureau donated $25,000 to establish a scholarship for students pursuing ag-related studies. To be eligible for the $1,000 annual scholarship, students must be pursuing agriculture-related studies and they or their parent must be a member of the McLean County Farm Bureau.
Interested students should apply through Heartland’s financial aid office by emailing FinAid@heartland.edu or calling 309-268-8020.
An agriculture complex is the centerpiece of the college’s updated master plan. In December, the board entered into an agreement with Legat Architects for architectural services on the project. Proceeding with the project, estimated to cost nearly $30 million, will be dependent on funding availability.
“As Heartland launches a new chapter in their agriculture program, the new endowed and annual scholarships will provide opportunities for McLean County graduates to earn agriculture degrees,” said McLean County Farm Bureau President Mark Hines. "Our partnership with Heartland Community College is designed to attract and keep more students who are interested in agriculture in Central Illinois."
Hines added, “The McLean County Farm Bureau scholarship program also offers a pathway for students who transfer on to Illinois State University for a bachelor’s degree in agriculture to access additional scholarship opportunities.”
Heartland offers degrees and certificate programs in several agriculture areas including associate degrees as well as certificates in agriculture business, agronomy, precision agriculture and regenerative agriculture.
Heartland added degree and certificate programs based on student interest and recommendations from its industry advisory board. That board includes representatives of large and small agriculture companies in McLean, Livingston and Logan counties.
“Funding from community partners makes a huge impact in providing accessible education pathways for students,” said Chris Downing, executive director of the Heartland Community College Foundation. “This is the largest gift from McLean County Farm Bureau in foundation history. It is one more example to the commitment of the Bureau to support the future of ag by investing in the people who will lead the next generation of the industry.”
Heartland officials note that McLean County is the top corn and soybean producer in the state and ag-related companies are among the largest employers in the county. In addition, there are more than 3,400 farms in the McLean-Livingston-Logan area.
