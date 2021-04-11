Watch now: McLean County high schools get creative for COVID-era proms

Krissy Vaux, a science teacher and prom sponsor at Tri-Valley, said when the planning started, they asked students what was most important to them.

“They were able to take ownership in it and it was something that they could get excited about and on board with. After all of the disappointments that they've had over the past year, it’s something that they are truly excited about,” she said.

Forbes noted she wanted “to keep it as traditional as possible and just allowing the students to have fun even if it’s in a different way.”

“They like to get dressed up; they like to go to a formal dinner; they like getting prom pictures; they like having after-prom prizes. They really just like being together and making memories,” Vaux said.

The night will include a red-carpet entrance for students to show off their formal wear with their families acting as paparazzi; a catered formal dinner with teachers serving as the wait staff; an interactive murder mystery show; and an “after-prom-esque” session of pictures and prizes.

Forbes, who is on the planning committee for prom, said she’s sure some students were disappointed they won’t have a dance, but “I know that people are excited that they get to do something, because last year they weren’t able to.”