Watch now: McLean County high schools plan flexible graduation ceremonies under COVID

Graduates will be honored in groups of about 25 in the schools’ auditoriums, with four guests each allowed in with them. Normal Community’s graduating class will be 505 students and Normal West will be 395.

“Just like a traditional graduation, students will still receive their diplomas that day, they’ll get to take photos that day, they’ll get their names read, so we’re trying to mimic a typical graduation as much as possible,” said Trevor Chapman, principal at Normal Community.

Aditi Sharma, another Normal Community senior, said she is a little disappointed the whole class won’t be together, especially since her closest friends aren’t in the same alphabetical group.

“It’s going to be hard to not be able to share that moment together, because, you know, it’s a pretty big milestone in our lives,” she said. “Like we’ve all gone through high school together, we’ve all gone through this pandemic together, so to not have that sense together that day, it’s going to be a little bit hard, but I know that I can at least see my friends later on and kind of celebrate together.”

Alyssa Nourie, a Normal West senior, said she's very disappointed that she missed out on “the full senior experience.”