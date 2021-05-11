Watch now: McLean County superintendents call youth vaccines 'good news'

The Food and Drug Administration declared that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and offers strong protection for younger teens based on testing of more than 2,000 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15.

Reilly said the district is waiting for further guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before taking action, but once the vaccine is approved in McLean County for 12 and up, the district will work with the health department to communicate with parents and families, as well as potentially holding clinics.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisory committee is slated to meet Wednesday to also discuss the matter before a formal recommendation is issued.

"MCHD will begin scheduling appointments for adolescents 12-15 years of age following a formal recommendation from the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health," the department said in a statement.

Any policy decisions regarding required immunizations will come from IDPH or the state board of education, the superintendents said.

Unit 5 officials also said they will work with families and potentially provide extensions on the deadlines for other immunizations, prioritizing the COVID vaccine going into the next school year.