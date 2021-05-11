Watch now: McLean County superintendents call youth vaccines 'good news'

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County school districts don’t expect the COVID-19 vaccine to become a requirement for the fall semester, but officials said expanding the emergency use authorization to children 12 and up could set them up for a more normal school year.
Kristen Weikle, superintendent of McLean County Unit 5 schools, said, “Assuming it all gets approved, that’s of course good news for the students and families who choose to get the vaccine.”
On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization it previously granted to Pfizer-BioNTech so that those aged 12-15 were included as eligible for the vaccine. The federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected to follow suit on Wednesday.
With this expansion, Barry Reilly, superintendent at Bloomington District 87, said “absolutely” this announcement will be helpful in progressing towards a more normal 2021-22 school year.
“It’s certainly promising ... any time we can get more people protected from COVID,” he said.
The McLean County Health Department will await further guidance from state and federal authorities before offering vaccination appointments to those under the age of 16, officials said Tuesday.
However, Unit 5 district officials are working with Carle BroMenn Medical Center to set up a vaccine clinic on May 19 to serve eligible students, with a second clinic on June 9. The district will be sending additional information to families later this week, but local clinics will depend on approval from MCHD.
“I think the more individuals who can get the vaccine is a good thing,” Weikle said.
As more Unit 5 staff received vaccines, “we saw their attendance improve because if they were identified as close contact … but didn’t have any symptoms, they did not have to quarantine for the 14 days,” she said. “That has a huge impact on their ability to instruct students.”
Weikle said she expects a similar effect when more students are able to be vaccinated, which will help “be able to learn at a much better rate, I think.”
The Food and Drug Administration declared that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and offers strong protection for younger teens based on testing of more than 2,000 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15.
Reilly said the district is waiting for further guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before taking action, but once the vaccine is approved in McLean County for 12 and up, the district will work with the health department to communicate with parents and families, as well as potentially holding clinics.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisory committee is slated to meet Wednesday to also discuss the matter before a formal recommendation is issued.
"MCHD will begin scheduling appointments for adolescents 12-15 years of age following a formal recommendation from the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health," the department said in a statement.
Any policy decisions regarding required immunizations will come from IDPH or the state board of education, the superintendents said.
Unit 5 officials also said they will work with families and potentially provide extensions on the deadlines for other immunizations, prioritizing the COVID vaccine going into the next school year.
So far, just more than 130,000 vaccines have been administered in McLean County, with nearly 60,000 people reported as fully-vaccinated, or 34.64% of the population. That state number is 35.73%.
