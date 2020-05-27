Watch now: McLean County Unit 5 has distributed more than 100K meals to families since school closure for COVID-19 pandemic

The meals are available for free to any child 18 and younger with no questions asked.

“They just tell us how many meals they need and we provide it for them,” Rewerts said.

Reaching 100,000 meals has helped to illustrate the level of need in the community, she added.

“We’ve definitely seen that, especially after the implementation of the delivery,” Rewerts said. “I think it was just convenient for families that we were going to them because I don’t know everybody’s means of getting to one of our school sites.

“Obviously we all know there’s been many hardships for people who are working, who have not been working … Hopefully our meals have helped put some food on the table.”

Rewerts stepped into her role this year, and in the face of a school-closing pandemic, the district is lucky to have her, said Director of Operations Joe Adelman.