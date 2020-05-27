Watch now: McLean County Unit 5 has distributed more than 100K meals to families since school closure for COVID-19 pandemic

NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5 staff members passed a milestone they never anticipated Wednesday: 100,000 meals distributed to local families.
“It’s a huge accomplishment for Unit 5 and not just the food service department,” said JoAnna Rewerts, director of food service for the Normal-based school district. “It really took Unit 5 as a whole, I mean from the administration down to food service staff, transportation, operations, the grounds crew, custodial department and warehouse. … (All) have just been instrumental in the success of the delivery and the (pickup) sites.”
Since the meal service began in late March following the statewide school closure to slow the spread of COVID-19, the district has averaged 11,500 meals per week. Deliveries and pickups have been reduced from daily to Mondays and Wednesdays, but recipients still receive five days' worth of meals over the course of the two distribution days.
The meals are available for free to any child 18 and younger with no questions asked.
“They just tell us how many meals they need and we provide it for them,” Rewerts said.
Reaching 100,000 meals has helped to illustrate the level of need in the community, she added.
“We’ve definitely seen that, especially after the implementation of the delivery,” Rewerts said. “I think it was just convenient for families that we were going to them because I don’t know everybody’s means of getting to one of our school sites.
“Obviously we all know there’s been many hardships for people who are working, who have not been working … Hopefully our meals have helped put some food on the table.”
Rewerts stepped into her role this year, and in the face of a school-closing pandemic, the district is lucky to have her, said Director of Operations Joe Adelman.
“She has done a phenomenal job. For somebody who’s been here less than a year, she has really, truly shown her leadership in a short amount of time,” he said. “I think she’s learned more than anything this team approach — how they all come together and work together.”
An assembly line of employees from Unit 5 and First Student, the district's busing contractor, makes, loads, delivers and distributes meals. All have stepped up to ensure the community is fed while maintaining food safety and other health guidelines, Adelman said.
Food service staff start preparing breakfasts and lunches early in the morning to give the warehouse crew enough time to load them on nine buses before the transportation employees take over.
"It really just shows how Unit 5 comes together during a time of need and we are here for the community, and it really feels amazing to be a part of that," Rewerts said.
She also said she is grateful for community businesses that have helped out, including Avanti’s, which donated food carriers, and Williams NationaLease, which donated a cooler truck.
Unit 5 meal distributions will continue until the end of June. Because of closures and changes to summer school, the summer meal program will not take place in July or August. More details about deliveries and pickups is available at unit5.org.
District 87
The food service staff at Bloomington District 87 has helped to distribute more than 84,500 meals since March 18, with 6,500 of those provided by United Way from local restaurants.
Plans to continue meal distribution from June to August have been finalized as well. Grab-and-go meals are available for any student in need via pickup or delivery on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
More details about meal distributions is available at district87.org/meals.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
