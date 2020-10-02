Watch now: Millikin University student designs masks for flute players 🎵

The side slit works best, she said, because flutists have their own style of holding the instrument. Some dip it down at an angle, some hold it straight out, and the slit allows the musician to hold it comfortably while still getting the mouthpiece in the right position. Using a mask to play does present some other challenges. The sound is mostly made at the mouthpiece, and flutes are not loud instruments to begin with, so the mask muffles the sound somewhat. And while the pleats at the top of the mask allow more air than a flat cloth mask would, there's still a piece of cloth over your mouth and nose, which make breath control a little more daunting.

“Rather than just being in a mask, I'm in a 'cave,'” she said. “I can hear myself really loud, but outside of me it's really quiet. You can hear it, but in comparison to no mask, it's not as loud.”

While the flute was the biggest challenge to create a mask for, said Corey Seapy, director of bands, due to the way it's played, other problems cropped up, too.

