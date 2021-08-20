Watch now: National database connects research, Illinois State students

NORMAL — Thanks to funding from Illinois State University’s Office for Student Research, sophomore Amelia Korveziroska is learning while working with hydrofluoric acid and silicon compounds. Now ISU has partnered with a new database to help students find other hands on-opportunities.

The Student Opportunity Center provides undergraduate students with hundreds of postings in specific fields and ways to search for even more narrow topics, said Gina Hunter, associate anthropology professor and director of the Office of Student Research.

Korveziroska’s research, done with physics professor Mahua Biswas, focuses on nanopatterns, which are becoming a part of ever smaller and more efficient electronics.

“These are used in your computer, your phone, even that camera,” she said.

Around 300 students had already signed up for the database since she announced it was open to ISU students last week, Hunter said. The opportunities go far beyond research and include internships, places to publish work, scholarships and study abroad programs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She hopes to get to 10% of the student body using the site, Hunter said. There are also ways for ISU students to search just by ISU opportunities as well, as long as faculty post them. Many of the research opportunities are only available to students at the posting institution.

Hunter’s office also provides funding for some undergraduates engaged in research. She met with a group of those students on Friday to discuss their projects and highlight SOC. Topics include sexual traits in crickets, the effects of psilocybin on dopamine in rats and using zircon to learn about the activity of an Icelandic volcano 9 million years ago.

The meeting gave students a chance to practice what Hunter called their elevator pitch, where they take the complicated and specific projects they are working on and describe them in accessible ways.

Two students are conducting research that could help mitigate or track the effects of the pandemic. Jake Wiehe is working with a professor and two other students on virtual reality technology to see what effect using it for teaching might have.

Evan Hazzard, a computer science student, is using machine learning to track vaccination trends, including COVID-19 vaccines and others. When he heard about the projects he was struck by how timely it was, he said. The data it provides can help the Order of St. Francis mobile vaccination unit with planning to maximize efficiency.

“This semester we’re hoping to get a website developed for the nurses in the mobile vaccination unit,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.