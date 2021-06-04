Watch now: New displays await as Ewing Manor reopens for tours

BLOOMINGTON — A new exhibit space has been added along with changes to the garden as the historic Ewing Manor reopens for tours after being paused for 14 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People can come and get a whole new experience,” said Toni Tucker, director of the Ewing Cultural Center.

Tours will resume Monday and continue each Monday through October, except Labor Day, from 4 to 6 p.m. There is no charge, but a $5 donation is suggested. Tours start every 15 minutes and last 45 minutes to an hour. The last one starts at 5:15 p.m.

The manor, built in the late 1920s by Davis and Hazle Buck Ewing, sits on 6 ½ acres at the corner of Towanda Avenue and Emerson Street in Bloomington and was known as Sunset Hill.

“What inspired this home is the world tour they took in ’24-’25,” said Dan Liefel, a volunteer at the cultural center for the last eight years. “This is a unique building. You won’t find another one like it anywhere.”

The staff and volunteers used the pandemic pause to freshen up the facility; process, preserve, archive and inventory donations from the family; and rewrite the tour script.

“We’ve learned so much more about the Ewings since we wrote it five years ago,” said Tucker.

A second-floor room that had been used for office space and storage has been turned into a rotating exhibit space. The first exhibit, to be in place through the end of the year, focuses on the riding activities of the Ewings.

“The Ewings were all equestrians,” said Tucker. “This is just another way to tell their story.”

The exhibit includes several saddles: a western-style saddle the children used when they learned to ride; an English-style saddle with a basket weave design made for their son, Nelson; two of Hazle Ewing’s English saddles; and a side saddle used by Hazle’s mother that was made in the late 1800s or early 1900s.

And the Ewings didn’t just ride horses.

The many pictures on display include one of them riding camels during their world tour. A camel blanket from their tour, with a split in the middle to go over the camel’s hump, is part of the exhibit.

Also on display are riding clothes, including what appears to be a long dress, but once you undo the buttons, it converts into “gaucho” pants for riding.

“It’s been way too long” since the home was open for tours, said Lynda Lane, part of a core group of seven volunteer docents who give tours. She has been involved for about a decade.

Lane praised Tucker for how she has “cultivated a friendship with Hazle’s grandchildren,” which has led to donations of family heirlooms and provided oral histories. Three generations visited the manor in 2018 when a time capsule was opened.

Liefel greets people at the beginning of the tour and tells them the family’s story.

“Being rich doesn’t make you a person; what you did makes you a person,” he said.

“Like Dan said, it’s not about the house, but the people who lived in the house,” said Tucker.

Hazle Ewing supported causes such as education, women’s suffrage and world peace. She lived at Sunset Hill until her death in 1969. The property was willed to the Illinois State University Foundation.

The grounds include the Genevieve Green Gardens and the Theatre at Ewing, where preparations are underway for this summer’s Illinois Shakespeare Festival, which also was paused last year by the pandemic.

Several changes have been made to the gardens, including the planting of more perennials instead of annuals and the addition of paths and spots for people to take or pose for pictures. Tall bushes around the fountain were removed to make the fountain more visible.

“We wanted it (the area) to be more inviting,” said Tucker.

That follows the intent of Jens Jensen, who planned the original landscaping.

Signs in the gardens include quotes from Jensen. One, taken from a letter to Hazle Buck Ewing in 1929, reads, “The flowers are here to greet the visitors. That kind of cheer is very essential.”

The gardens are open daily.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

