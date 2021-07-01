Watch now: New Illinois State University president starts with a lot on her plate

NORMAL — Terri Goss Kinzy assumed her role as Illinois State University’s 20th president Thursday, but there won't be much of a honeymoon for her to ease into the job.

Her first ISU board of trustees meeting is July 23. The university’s proposal to create a College of Engineering goes to the Illinois Board of Higher Education in August. Fall semester begins Aug. 16 and negotiations with the Graduate Workers Union resume this fall.

Kinzy, ISU's first female president, succeeds Larry Dietz, who retired Wednesday after 10 years at ISU, the last seven as president, and 50 years in higher education.

“I feel that Illinois State has to get a little more recognition for what it is and what it has accomplished,” she said in an interview. “I’m going to be doing a lot of talking about the university’s story.”

She wants people — including those who make state funding decisions — to know more about ISU’s above average performance in areas such as student retention and graduation rates.

Kinzy knows how to sell.

“I’m the daughter of a used-car salesman,” she said.

Kinzy also knows how to listen.

“My first priority … is talking to people and learning about their ISU experience,” she said.

Kinzy started that process during visits to campus since her appointment was announced in May. That includes not only Dietz and the leadership team but also people she has encountered while walking around campus, including an ISU police officer and a facilities worker.

“There’s such enthusiasm for the future of the institution,” she said. “Everyone I talk to speaks of the high quality of the student experience and the commitment to the students.”

Dietz has been “systematically bringing me up to speed” during weekly talks, Kinzy said, on budget timelines, the College of Engineering proposal, ISU’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues.

Kinzy said, as she learned about the budget process and funding streams, “I was surprised to see Illinois State University has the lowest per student (state) funding in Illinois.”

She said, “We’re working hard to make higher education as affordable as possible. … Steady and consistent funding from the state is an important part of that.”

Western Michigan University, where Kinzy was vice president for research and innovation before coming to ISU, has had a Teaching Assistants Union since 2006. It’s most recent four-year contract was approved in June 2018.

Kinzy said it’s good that a federal mediator is involved and she is confident negotiators will be able to reach a mutually beneficial agreement when the talks, paused by the union, resume.

As for the engineering proposal, Kinzy noted that “a lot of time, effort and research” has gone into it and “I’m confident this is a significant need.”

She said “the willingness to take a little bit of a risk” in proposing a College of Engineering “shows a university that looks to the future” and is in touch with workforce needs.

There’s also the matter of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From what I’ve learned,” said Kinzy, “I’m very impressed with the COVID response of the university … and scientific methods they used.”

ISU intends to return to a more traditional residential college experience this fall but plans for the transition are still being formulated, she said.

“Being the optimistic person that I am, I hope we are learning from the experience of COVID-19,” said Kinzy.

Among those lessons is that there is a place for online learning, especially when students are gone for summer, working or doing an internship, she said. “It’s an opportunity we shouldn’t lose.”

In addition to telling ISU’s story and following through on work underway, such as the engineering college, Kinzy’s priorities include “continued attention to and, just as important, retention” of underrepresented faculty and “ramping up efforts to increase international enrollment.”

Kinzy said she is conscious of “what’s made Illinois State University a very special place,” adding, “No one wants to be the president who took a great institution and made it mediocre.”

She said there are opportunities to make a great institution even better and “these opportunities come up by working together.”

