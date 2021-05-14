Watch now: New Illinois State University president will face challenges

NORMAL — The new president of Illinois State University will arrive at an institution that has weathered the storms of shifting demographics, the vagaries of state funding and the COVID-19 pandemic better than many other universities in the state. But the new job will not be without challenges.

Dr. Terri Goss Kinzy was announced as the new president Friday morning. She will replace current president Larry Dietz, who is retiring at the end of June.

The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and speedier test results offer hope for what ISU intends as a return to a “more traditional” college experience this fall, with in-person instruction, more students living in residence halls and more campus activities. But the pandemic isn’t over yet.