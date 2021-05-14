Watch now: New Illinois State University president will face challenges

NORMAL — The new president of Illinois State University will arrive at an institution that has weathered the storms of shifting demographics, the vagaries of state funding and the COVID-19 pandemic better than many other universities in the state. But the new job will not be without challenges.
Dr. Terri Goss Kinzy was announced as the new president Friday morning. She will replace current president Larry Dietz, who is retiring at the end of June.
The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and speedier test results offer hope for what ISU intends as a return to a “more traditional” college experience this fall, with in-person instruction, more students living in residence halls and more campus activities. But the pandemic isn’t over yet.
Kinzy also will have to deal with as yet unresolved contract negotiations with the Graduate Workers Union. Members of the union have authorized their negotiating team to call for a strike vote. That authorization remains in negotiators’ back pocket as the two sides meet with a federal mediator in an attempt to reach the first contract for the union, part of Service Employees International Union Local 73.
Several steps are needed before a strike could occur, but the possibility that graduate teaching assistants could withhold their services looms over planning for fall semester.
Kinzy also will oversee several major projects and initiatives begun during the tenure of Dietz.
At its regular quarterly meeting earlier this month, the board of trustees authorized seeking approval from the Illinois Board of Higher Education for creation of a College of Engineering.
Also gaining board approval was construction of a new, two-story nursing simulation laboratory building that will allow the college to enroll more students.
With funding released and planning underway for the rehabilitation of Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts facilities, the board gave the go-ahead for what amounts to a serious game of musical chairs, providing temporary spaces for those displaced by the fine arts complex.
The boost in capital funding was welcomed after many dry years, but state General Fund appropriations for operations always come with uncertainty. Although Gov. J.B. Pritzker has promised level funding for higher education, the fiscal year 2022 budget has yet to be approved by the General Assembly.
Even with level funding, ISU has complained that it is not getting its fair share when funding is viewed on a per-student basis.
Nevertheless, to borrow an oft-used phrase from Dietz, the state of ISU is “strong and stable.”
A major challenge of Dietz’s tenure was going without a state budget for two years as then-Gov. Bruce Rauner battled to a stalemate with the General Assembly. While other public universities had to resort to furloughs and layoffs, ISU was able to stay the course through belt-tightening and management of vacancies.
With tuition providing a major source of revenue, ISU was helped by maintaining steady enrollment while many other universities in Illinois were seeing major declines.
Anticipated declines in high school graduates — referred to as the demographic cliff — will be another challenge facing the new president. One reason given for pursuing a College of Engineering is to bolster ISU enrollment.
The university also completed a record-breaking comprehensive fundraising campaign, Redbirds Rising, during Dietz’s tenure, surpassing its $150 million goal by raising $180.9 million by the time it officially ended June 30.
