Watch now: Normal Community student publishes book in Chinese, English

Her writing reflects on philosophy and social issues as well as offering descriptive imagery and representations of her “discoveries about the world and also some imaginations, such as some short fantasies,” she said.

Sun said her experience writing and publishing while still a teenager is “definitely rewarding.”

“Because I’m only a high school student, I think this is actually a way that I’m changing the world for the better,” she said. “Like this is something that I can really do practically, because I would like to share my stories in this book to encourage other teenagers and actually people from all ages. I hope my book can inspire them somehow.”

Sun was raised in China, where Hohai University Press published her book, and transferred to Normal Community in 2019 during her sophomore year.

Since moving to the United States, Sun said her English and German teachers have “really broadened my literary vision,” encouraging her to practice with different styles of writing — even song lyrics based on “The Great Gatsby.”