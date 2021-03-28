Watch now: Normal West librarian's focus goes beyond books in pandemic

Hafermann said being able to meet with students using Google Meet has really helped them work through issues they might have with research projects or their technology needs.

“That's a lot of change right there; we can meet students where they are still, and that’s been the big priority,” said Hafermann, who started at Normal West in 2002 as a learning resource teacher before transitioning to the IMC nine years later.

The book deliveries, which Spath called “a well-oiled machine,” started at West almost immediately after the doors closed. Hafermann said theirs is the only school in the district offering deliveries for students who can’t come in to pick up materials.

The students who can’t see the library’s displays in-person can always find a virtual version on Hafermann’s Google Classroom, where she spotlights various topics and people and facilitates an online community and discussion with “What are you reading Wednesdays.”