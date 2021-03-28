Watch now: Normal West librarian's focus goes beyond books in pandemic

NORMAL — Before March 2020, the library at Normal Community West High School was never a quiet place of study. It was a hub for students coming in and out, collaborating on projects, finding the resources they needed and even buying coffee.
“This space was never empty,” said Tera Hafermann, media specialist for the school’s instructional media center (IMC).
A year later, it’s much quieter, but Hafermann’s work ensures the students who once made a home within the IMC can still find everything they need.
“Having a quiet library kind of drives me crazy,” she said, with a laugh, seated at one of the student tables now installed with clear dividers. “I mean, I like it to be busy and active and students coming and going and it to be a hub of the school, and that’s the focus.”
As soon as schools were ordered closed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Hafermann switched gears with the priority echoed by every educator: meeting students where they are.
Book presentations were given to students in video form; Google Meets allowed her to meet one on one with students who needed help or guidance; and home deliveries began.
“Coming into this my ultimate goal was how are we still going to make all that we have available to teachers and students easily accessible,” she said. “How are we still going to get books into kids' hands who want them? … So we’ve had to get creative and had to be very flexible in that.”
Natalie Spath, an English teacher at Normal West, said the department’s constant collaboration with the IMC makes her job easier.
Hafermann can offer students help with the technology side of their projects or help them find the right books for their projects, “which is super helpful to have her be able to do that because I can focus on the content and make sure that they’re doing the analysis correctly,” Spath said.
McLean County Unit 5 schools have been using a hybrid model since mid-autumn, bringing some students back to in-person use of the library, but many students remain in fully remote learning.
Hafermann said being able to meet with students using Google Meet has really helped them work through issues they might have with research projects or their technology needs.
“That's a lot of change right there; we can meet students where they are still, and that’s been the big priority,” said Hafermann, who started at Normal West in 2002 as a learning resource teacher before transitioning to the IMC nine years later.
The book deliveries, which Spath called “a well-oiled machine,” started at West almost immediately after the doors closed. Hafermann said theirs is the only school in the district offering deliveries for students who can’t come in to pick up materials.
The students who can’t see the library’s displays in-person can always find a virtual version on Hafermann’s Google Classroom, where she spotlights various topics and people and facilitates an online community and discussion with “What are you reading Wednesdays.”
“I think for our IMC that fact that it is in the center of the school is very symbolic of how it works within the school — that it is a place that teachers go to help support them in the classroom no matter what department they’re in,” said Dave Johnson, principal at Normal West. “She just does a great job of finding resources, whether it’s information, technology and a variety of things for the school.”
And the data shows the IMC is still providing those services to students and teachers, with more than 200 book deliveries, 1,800 books checked out and database usage higher than ever.
“There are times when I feel very ineffective, but that provides me with so much hope — that they still want to have books in their hands and they’re still going to the resources that are there for them,” Hafermann said. “They know to go to those resources; they’re using them and obviously our usage shows that.”
Photos: Media is weapon of choice to begin changing minds for Normal West librarian
