Watch now: Normal West student, 'train fanatic' publishes book in 'Images of Rail' series

Dyrek said Normal West and the community has been very supportive throughout the process.

“This is such a huge turnout,” he said, scanning the library full of supporters. “I didn’t know this many people were going to show up; this is just absolutely wonderful.”

His mom, Amy, said she was “over the moon proud” of her son.

“He started a love for trains when he was a baby and that’s just been his passion, his outlet,” she said. He grew up with toy trains, books about trains and documentaries about trains - “He ran with it.”

During his presentation, Dyrek thanked his mom for a couple multiple-hour drives she took with him to see train depots and take pictures for the book and just for himself.

He dedicated the book to his grandmother for garnering his interest in writing and “for driving through a cornfield so I could take a picture for this book.”

Dyrek said he wanted to share what he could about train depots in part because they are “fading into history.”

When he started becoming interested in depots, Dyrek went to see Illinois Terminal Depot, the last station in Bloomington.