Watch now: Normal West student's art showcased at Museum of Science and Industry

The subject of “Black in America” is a Black girl bound in handcuffs, with a halo and angel wings. Thick tears and a grimace of anguish paint her face as flames and smoke rise around her. The background is filled with tweets related to police brutality, Black lives lost at the hands of police and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I wanted to incorporate a lot of anger and a lot of sadness and a lot of grief because that’s what I was feeling at the time,” Opsal said.

Her second piece accepted into the exhibit is a 3D mixed media painting with softer pastel colors. The subject of “Flower Girl” is also a Black girl. Artificial flowers cover her chest and eyes, which also stream with tears made by the application of hot glue.

Opsal said “Flower Girl” was therapeutic and more for herself, “kind of like a self-indulgent piece.”

“With her, it was just like a very tranquil feeling and it was just me enjoying what I do because I love art,” she said. “It was just kind of more like a — how do I explain it — like a more ‘me’ piece.”

The tears aren’t about pain, but instead an extension of who Opsal is and how she expresses herself.