Watch now: Normal's burned little library returns with warning to would-be vandals

NORMAL — Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the Little Free Library is back in place on Constitution Trail, north of Shelbourne Drive, after the original was set on fire earlier this year.

And the mythical phoenix decorating the sides of the new library has a message for any would-be vandals: “Si libris meis nocebis caput tuum concacabo.” It’s the Latin version of “If you mess with my books, I’ll poop on your head.”

Karen Schmidt, a former Bloomington alderman who rides the Book Bike for the West Bloomington Revitalization Project, came up with the idea of having the phoenix hold a copy of “Fahrenheit 451” — a novel about book burning — in its beak but said the “motto” was a group effort.

“The phrase is just something that came out of some casual conversation about what would a phoenix do if a phoenix wanted to punish somebody,” she said Thursday. “But we wanted to elevate that into something a little more academic and scholarly.”

So Schmidt, a retired Illinois Wesleyan University librarian, asked her colleague, Amy Coles, an IWU history professor who has taught the classics, to come up with the Latin phrase to add a little class — and fun — to the library, which is in a converted newspaper box.

Meltdown Creative Works designed and created the graphics and the Friends of Constitution Trail contributed money to pay for the “wrap” design on the box.

Bob Williams created the original library on this spot behind his backyard about six years ago.

“I just thought it was a perfect place. At that time, there were no other little libraries on the trail,” said Williams. “It encourages people to read. It encourages community.”

The concept behind Little Free Libraries is for people to take a book to read and, hopefully, replace it with another, although a replacement is not required. In fact, Williams has quite a supply of books, especially children’s books, he has picked up at garage sales or that others have given him, and he uses these to keep the library stocked.

There are about 40 in Bloomington-Normal listed on the littlefreelibrary.org website.

Williams said it was about 9:30 p.m. on a Friday night a few months ago when “I looked out my bedroom window and saw smoke going down the trail.” Then he saw flames shooting up from the location of the library box.

A neighbor notified the Normal Fire Department, which put out the fire. Scorch marks can still be seen on the “Little Free Library” sign on the post to which the library is attached, a reminder of what happened. No one has been charged in connection with the fire.

Many people contributed books to the new library.

Schmidt noted that a few of the titles, “Inferno,” “The Final Warning” and “A Time for Mercy,” tie in well with the library’s recent history.

“These books kind of chose themselves,” she said.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

