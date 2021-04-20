Watch now: On Earth Day, Bloomington-Normal celebrates making a difference

“We live in the prairie state. It’s part of our heritage,” said Chambers. “You should know a little about prairies just like you should know a little about Lincoln and a little about Route 66. This is part of who we are.”

At one time tallgrass prairies covered about 22 million acres in Illinois. Today, about 3,500 acres of remnant prairie are left.

“It’s mostly gone … but I don’t think the story is done,” said Chambers.

Volunteers will be working in the Children’s Garden and also in an area near the new Prairie Pavilion gazebo.

To volunteer, sign up at http://bit.ly/3dOd1dM.

The ParkLands Foundation, which has preserves in McLean and Woodford counties is seeking teams and individuals to help remove invasive plants at several locations Thursday through Sunday.

Volunteers can pick a three-hour window. They will be paired with an experienced land steward for instruction and safety. To sign up, go to http://bit.ly/ParkLandsEarthDay.