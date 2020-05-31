Watch now: Parades no substitute for missed hugs for retiring Bloomington-Normal teachers

She’s not ready to give up working with kids completely so Nicklas plans to come back as a substitute teacher and find a way to volunteer, by tutoring, mentoring or some other avenue.

Teresa Uhlman, who is retiring from Glenn Elementary after 34 years at Unit 5, had a joint family celebration with her son who graduated from Illinois State University this spring.

Knowing her students are safe is “the most important thing if you really put it into perspective,” but Uhlman missed the closure of finishing the school year in person.

“Even if you’re not retiring, you kind of need that closure with your kids because they’re like your own kids; you’re with them more than you are your own children,” she said.

Like Steffen, Uhlman will trade her students for a new grandson who was born in March. She plans to put in a lot of babysitting hours since she has passed the teacher torch to her daughter.

“That at least makes the transition just a little bit easier, having another child to care about,” she said.