Watch now: Parades no substitute for missed hugs for retiring Bloomington-Normal teachers

BLOOMINGTON — High school seniors weren’t the only ones who saw the end of their school year drastically changed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Retiring teachers, many of whom spent decades in the classroom, didn’t get to say good-bye to colleagues and students in the usual way, either.
“Turning in my key for the last time, I just couldn’t do it,” said Maureen Svob, a learning behavior specialist at Irving School who retired after 32 years in Bloomington District 87. “Our secretary was holding the envelope open and saying, ‘Just drop it in.’ … I guess I’m just not ready. I didn’t get closure.”
But while Svob and others might not have gotten the closure they wanted or the traditional retirement luncheons and farewells, in many cases efforts were made to ensure their milestones were recognized.
Annmarie Steffen, who spent 31 years as a family and consumer sciences teacher at Bloomington High School, was busy sewing in her house on a cold, gray day earlier this month when her husband insisted she come outside.
Steffen was puzzled as her husband “stood in the driveway, kind of hesitating” — then she saw a line of cars, decorated with signs and balloons, turn down her normally quiet street.
The parade of current and former teachers, organized by Principal Tim Moore, drove past her home and those of two other BHS retirees.
“For me, it made for a better memory. … It made me feel special,” said Steffen. “I don’t need a big banquet.”
Sixty-nine teachers are retiring in the four counties covered by the McLean-Livingston-Logan-DeWitt Regional Office of Education. The greatest numbers are 22 in McLean Unit 5 and 16 in Bloomington District 87. The Clinton school district has five retirees.
“It was hard for us, too,” said District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly, speaking of those who aren’t retiring. “We couldn’t meet together.”
Retirees were profiled on District 87’s Facebook page and retirees were recognized and able to make remarks during a Zoom videoconference.
“It will not make up for the fact that they will not get to spend time with their kids,” said Reilly.
Svob’s colleagues from Irving School treated her to a car caravan parade, too. They left a gift basket on her porch and made a book for her with well wishes inside. A third-grade teacher had students email Svob with thank-you and happy retirement messages as part of a remote learning assignment.
“We did have several Zoom meetings with groups of students,” she said. “But I sure did miss hugging them.”
Svob plans to be a substitute teacher and stay involved with an after-school group for girls at Irving School called “SHINE,” which focuses on kindness and leadership.
Retirement was only one change in Steffen’s life. The morning after her last day as a teacher, her daughter gave birth to a boy.
“I was a teacher yesterday. I’m a grandmother today,” Steffen said Wednesday.
She’s looking forward to being a “granny nanny” but said she will miss her students, working on projects with them and Friday nights in the concession stand at football games.
Svob’s advice to the teachers she leaves behind: “Enjoy every moment because it goes by very quickly.”
A surprise retirement parade full of friends, coworkers and former coworkers left Sue Nicklas so shocked she forgot to put down the rake she was holding when the honking started.
“I absolutely was working with a staff that was family… It was unbelievable, like I stood there in shock the whole time,” said Nicklas, who is leaving her Sugar Creek fourth-graders after 17 years in McLean County Unit 5 and 29 total years as a teacher. “It was absolutely just humbling.”
The honking and familiar faces lit up her quiet neighborhood and Nicklas said she was glad her coworkers made her feel valued and “not like I’m leaving out the back door.”
“I actually think I got a better sending-off than maybe retirees in the past who get a luncheon,” she said with a laugh.
The last day of school was always difficult for Nicklas, but not being able to say “I’ll see you next year” was “the absolute worst part.”
She’s not ready to give up working with kids completely so Nicklas plans to come back as a substitute teacher and find a way to volunteer, by tutoring, mentoring or some other avenue.
Teresa Uhlman, who is retiring from Glenn Elementary after 34 years at Unit 5, had a joint family celebration with her son who graduated from Illinois State University this spring.
Knowing her students are safe is “the most important thing if you really put it into perspective,” but Uhlman missed the closure of finishing the school year in person.
“Even if you’re not retiring, you kind of need that closure with your kids because they’re like your own kids; you’re with them more than you are your own children,” she said.
Like Steffen, Uhlman will trade her students for a new grandson who was born in March. She plans to put in a lot of babysitting hours since she has passed the teacher torch to her daughter.
“That at least makes the transition just a little bit easier, having another child to care about,” she said.
One of the hardest parts of leaving the profession has been deciding what to keep, what to pass on and what to throw away of all the creations and supplies Uhlman has accumulated over the years.
“It’s hard to throw away because that stuff’s so a part of you for so many years,” she said.
To the teachers who will see more days in the classroom, Uhlman says, “Treasure your time because what you say and how you act impacts them more than you’ll ever realize."
