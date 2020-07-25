× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: This is the first in a two-part series about how area schools and parents are handling returning to instruction next month. Come back Monday for our second part.

BLOOMINGTON — Parents and school districts across Central Illinois are grappling with how to chart their own paths forward in the unfamiliar landscape of education in a pandemic.

Many families are facing fear and anxiety, not only about the spread of COVID-19 but also the steps being taken to limit it. Some are considering whether to homeschool their children, while others are worried about how they’ll balance their jobs with school district requirements for more remote learning.

And there is grief, too — for the sight of children laughing together on the playground or sharing lunches in the cafeteria, the hands-on lessons that can’t be learned, the joyful school-days memories that can’t be made.

“It made me so sad,” said Mercurie Boles, who will be going into first grade at Prairie Central Elementary School in Fairbury. “I don’t really get to see my friends a lot. Sometimes when I feel lonely I just sing.”

Her mother, Cheyenne Boles, is leaning toward homeschooling her daughter this fall. Boles is worried that her daughter will struggle with new rules in place at Prairie Central CUSD No. 8, especially when it comes to the statewide mandate for students to wear a mask in schools.

“It’s really nothing against the school districts or anything like that,” said Boles, who lives in Chenoa. Mercurie has some breathing issues, she said, and might struggle to wear a mask for much of the day or even rebel against the rules.

Boles said her daughter struggled emotionally during the spring and began acting out more than usual after schools closed. As time has gone on, Mercurie seems to be accepting the “new normal,” but is upset about the rules for returning.

“I have no objections to their new rules and everything,” Boles said. “They’re doing the best they can to be able to implement as much as possible.”

Meantime, Jennifer Poncin, who has been a long-term substitute teacher in McLean County Unit 5, said she's not concerned about COVID-19 and will be sending her three kids to school.

“We’re living in a really crazy time and nobody has a right answer; nobody has a one-size-fits-all,” said Poncin, who will be teaching math intervention with small groups in the fall. ​​

After Gov. J.B. Pritzker closed schools in March amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases, districts scrambled to put remote learning plans in place for the end of the spring semester. Last month, Pritzker released statewide guidelines under which schools could reopen while leaving individual district leaders to decide the best approach for themselves.

The Illinois State Board of Education’s 63-page playbook calls for the use of face coverings and suggests social distancing “as much as possible.” The guidelines also limit gatherings to fewer than 50 people and call for increased school cleaning and disinfection, as well as symptom screening and temperature checks for people entering school buildings.

School districts aren’t required to submit their plans to the state for review. Even within the Central Illinois region, the plans released within the past few weeks vary widely. Some districts are opting to continue with fully remote learning; others are sending students back to school buildings, with various precautions in place; and many are adopting a hybrid approach, with in-person classes for half-days or partial weeks and online learning at other times.

The Illinois Federation of Teachers on Monday called for the school year to open with remote learning statewide unless a series of guidelines could be met. The stakes “are too high to return to in-person instruction right now,” the union said.

Updated guidance issued Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged school leaders to work with local officials to make decisions about the fall, taking into account the virus’ rate of transmission in the area. The Trump administration also has pushed for reopening schools.

“Opening up our schools again is the best thing for our kids,” said Vice President Mike Pence during an event on Friday. “It’s also the best thing for working families.”

In several districts, including Unit 5 and Bloomington District 87, parents are being given a choice between online-only learning or a schedule that involves some in-person classes. For Unit 5 students in junior high and high school, students would attend in person just two days a week. In District 87, parents must choose whether their students will attend school in person or online.

Both districts said their plans included extensive cleaning and sanitizing measures, social distancing in classrooms and a requirement to wear face masks.

“We can’t eliminate risk,” District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly said. “We can do our best to minimize risk.”

The Unit 5 school board approved the plan but gave Superintendent Kristen Weikle the ability to amend it as needed.

"The plan is a living, breathing document, and so, should the situation locally change or come to (a) significant level that we need to change gears for the start of the school year, we need to be able to act in a timely manner," she said, "and so I appreciate the board approving it last night while still giving me the leeway to amend as needed based on data.”

At Prairie Central, where Mercurie could potentially be returning, the district is implementing a three-stage plan that includes students attending school on campus from 8 to 11 a.m. each day from Aug. 24 to Oct. 9. Students would also be expected to learn remotely for two hours each day after dismissal time. On Oct. 13, on-campus learning days would be extended to five hours, and students would return to attending classes on campus according to a regular schedule after Nov. 9.

Superintendent Paula Crane said in a video message that the schedule was developed in part to address concerns that students who are required to wear masks will get overheated in buildings without air conditioning.

Online learning

District 87, Unit 5, Olympia School District and many other school districts are using an online learning platform called Edmentum for remote learning that is in line with state learning standards. They will have a teacher from their district but not necessarily from their home school. Parents or guardians will have a crucial role to provide a suitable space for their children to learn and supervision to keep them on task.

“This is not an option for everyone,” said Olympia Superintendent Laura O’Donnell. “If you don’t have a parent at home (who can be there to keep students on track), this might not be the best option for you.”

A survey of District 87 parents earlier this summer found that 11% indicated interest in remote learning and another 30% said they weren’t sure. Ultimately, Reilly said he thought about 20% of families would choose online-only classes. There are about 5,400 students in District 87, about 250 of whom are pre-kindergarten students for whom remote learning is not an option.

In Olympia, which has about 1,700 students, O’Donnell said about 140 parents have expressed interest in remote learning. Fifty took part in a webinar on Tuesday about Edmentum, she said. A link to the recorded webinar will be available for those who missed it.

In Unit 5, roughly 40% of parents responding to a survey said they did not plan to return their children to in-person learning in the fall. Reasons cited included concern about exposure to COVID-19 (1,195 respondents), not wanting the child to wear a face mask (981 respondents), and having a high-risk family member (543 respondents).

Jaime Ridgeway, who has two high school students in Unit 5, is considering taking the e-learning only route for her family. She is not as concerned about the virus as she is about her students, one of whom has a heart condition and a second who has special needs and sensory processing issues.

“My high schoolers both want to be in school but they don’t want to wear a mask all day,” she said, adding that they are compliant with mask requirements when shopping and other instances. “They know their limitations and they can recognize those, so we want to respect that as well.”

Despite leaning toward the at-home learning option, Ridgeway said she has many concerns and unanswered questions. She worried that her son with dyslexia might not receive the same support, feedback and resources he would get at school.

“There’s no bridge in there to gap the learning to the outcome for those kids and facilitate that,” said Ridgeway. “You’re going to have kids who really struggle with that program and potentially have their grades affected by that.”

Ridgeway also questions how schools will enforce mask wearing and social distancing throughout the day, saying that “parents are kind of scrambling to get questions answered.”

“It’s frustrating,” she said. “School is this close and we still don’t really know what’s happening with our kids.”

The Associated Press and The Pantagraph's Kelsey Watznauer contributed to this story.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

