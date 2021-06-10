 Skip to main content
Watch now: Passionate crowd speaks out at Bloomington District 87 meeting

Here are a few excerpts from the public comment section of the District 87 school board meeting Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

BLOOMINGTON — School boards in Bloomington-Normal and possibly beyond are likely to be seeing more people at their meetings expressing opposition to mask mandates, sex education in schools and how racism is addressed in history classes.

A boisterous crowd overflowed from the meeting room at the District 87 Educational Services Center during Wednesday’s school board meeting – a meeting that lasted about three hours, with nearly two hours of that consumed by public comment.

Julie Bakewell, the final speaker of the meeting, concluded by saying those opposing what’s happening in schools will be going to school board meetings in Bloomington, Normal and small communities.

061121-blm-loc-1d87board

A person attending Wednesday's District 87 school board meeting holds a sign saying, "Stop indoctrination of our children" during a nearly two-hour public comment session in which people addressed mask mandates and curriculum issues.

“We are not going away,” she said.

If Wednesday’s District 87 meeting is any indication, supporters will be there, too.

Often, the speakers turned away from the board and addressed the crowd instead.

One speaker said she pulled her four children out of school and will continue to homeschool them as long as there is a mask mandate. But others expressed support, saying it keeps children safe.

Curriculum issues, from sex education to diversity-equity-inclusion, were also part of the sometimes heated comments.

Board President Mark Wylie had to remind the crowd several times to be respectful and not interrupt.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

