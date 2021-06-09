Watch now: President says Illinois Wesleyan prepared for changing trends

BLOOMINGTON — The president of Illinois Wesleyan University said Tuesday that changes are coming to higher education and she thinks her institution is positioned to adapt.

Not all the changes are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, said President Georgia Nugent, but the pandemic showed institutions they can make rapid changes when necessary.

“The interesting question now is what do we learn from that,” said Nugent. “Will it change what happens in the future?”

IWU expects to return to a more traditional college experience this fall, with as many in-person classes as possible and double-occupancy rooms rejoining single-occupancy housing. Enrollment is on track to be around 1,600, with an incoming class of 450 to 470, she said.

A lot will depend on what guidelines are in place by fall, said Nugent, “but our expectation is that we’ll be up and running and provide a traditional Illinois Wesleyan experience.”

However, IWU will be entering the next academic year with changes in program offerings that some faculty members have said lead away from its liberal arts roots — an interpretation with which Nugent disagrees.

Liberal arts and professional career preparation “are not in conflict with each other,” she said.

Last July, the IWU board of trustees voted to discontinue programs in French, Italian, religious studies and anthropology.

The university is adding a minor in public health, the School of Art has more focus on graphic design and programs in finance and entrepreneurship are joining accounting in an accredited school of business, said Nugent.

“Students are flocking to that, which is a national trend,” she said.

As evidence of how things are changing, she picks up a book on her desk, “How to Market your University.”

Nugent said, “Higher education was once seen as a cathedral, now it’s seen as a consumer good,” she said, while expressing hope that the trend “modulates.”

“It’s clear that what our students and families expect from higher education has changed dramatically,” said Nugent, who came to IWU in 2019.

There is more focus on post-graduation success as measured by moving “pretty much immediately” into a professional career track, she said.

“I think it makes perfect sense that students and families want to ensure … that there’s a return on investment,” said Nugent. “What’s problematic, I think, is if it’s a very narrowly focused expectation because, in fact, one will typically be better prepared for post-graduate life the broader the exposure to fields they’ve been introduced to during their college years.”

Nugent thinks the changes being made at Illinois Wesleyan will attract more students to the community.

She said, “In our view, the university is in great financial shape.”

Unlike some schools, IWU has a good endowment, said Nugent, although she admits, “Over the past decade or so we have drawn more on that endowment.”

