Watch now: Q&A with President Larry Dietz on his retirement from Illinois State

What do you see as your biggest accomplishment during your time as president?

To me, the biggest accomplishment is developing a team and getting the support of our board and our community members, our alumni, our donors around programs and facilities, and initiatives that we were taking that helps us live into our values and conforms to the university’s mission and vision and values.

How was ISU able to remain "strong and stable" during the state budget impasse and in the overall enrollment decline seen across the country?

I think it really starts with how the institution is perceived, statewide and nationally. And it’s been perceived as an institution that’s offering terrific academic programs, a quality faculty but also individuals who once they finish their degrees here are getting jobs. And they’re not only getting jobs, but they’re getting jobs in their field that are paying them well, and that story is one that gets replicated with other neighbors down the street and relatives and friends and so forth.

The brand of Illinois State is very strong in terms of our ability to not only attract but also retain and graduate our students. We’re in the top 10% in the country in our retention and graduation rates, and so people that come here know that they’re most likely going to do what they came here for, and that is to get a degree and go out into the work world and apply their disciplines in the work world and move up in their organizations.

What’s left undone? What regrets do you have?

There’s always more to do, and the social justice issues are something that are going to be with us for a long period of time and should. … That’s an agenda that really will never be “done,” but to the extent that I could have moved that agenda a little further down the road, I would have liked to have done that, but I think we did well with the timeframe and the resources that we had.

The international initiative is one that we’ve started, and when the pandemic hit all of the international initiatives kind of were put on hold. … I would have enjoyed moving that agenda along a little further.

And then the engineering initiative. I was delighted the board approved our engineering initiative, but that's in the infancy stage. … We have many more years down the road to get to the point where we’re actually graduating engineers and becoming accredited in doing so.

What was your least favorite thing about being president?

I just enjoyed it all. I’m not being coy or anything of that nature; I just really enjoyed it all. I think the things that you might enjoy least are the things that you have the least amount of input in and control over the outcome. There are a number of those, as you go through the process, the legislative process, for example. …

It really wasn’t the least favorite so much as the most challenging.

There wasn’t any aspect of this position that was in any way remotely distasteful. Some are more public, some are more celebratory than others, more visible, but there’s just nothing about this role that Marlene and I felt like it didn’t fit. And that’s a key.

What will you miss?

I’ll miss the challenge. Jan. 4 of this year marked 50 years of my having served in higher education, and all of those years have had some element of challenge. So I’ll miss the intellectual stimulation that the challenges that come up present, but mainly I’ll miss the people. The people make the places, not the other way around. I’ll miss working with the people.

I tell folks all the time that I do very little on my own. I get accolades for things that other people have worked on; I also get blamed for things that I don’t do, either, so it maybe balances out. But I would be foolish to sit here and say I did it all. The team — all of this is a team effort. I’ve been blessed to have a really terrific team and to have the support of my family, the support of the board, the support of the community, individuals, alumni, friends. It’s just been a real pleasure.

How do you plan to spend retirement?

Marlene and I are going to stay in the community and so we’ll be delighted to help support the institution in whatever way we can. We’re anxious to attend athletic events and fine arts events and lectures and other things the university offers. We’ve always said that we want to retire in a community that has a fine university and we’ve found both: a fine community and a fine university. So we’re looking forward to continuing that engagement.

We have a relatively new grandson and all our kids and grandkids live in Kansas City — that’s where my wife’s from. So we’ll be doing some more traveling out there. I grew up in the southern part of the state and we have a farm in the southern part of the state, so we’ll probably be spending a little bit more time down there. But we plan mainly to be here when we’re not traveling to visit family or traveling to see new places and new things. … We want to be active and involved. That’s always been part of our DNA to be involved and volunteering. I think we won’t be sitting on the couch very much.

