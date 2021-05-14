Watch now: Reaction to new ISU president being named

Martha Horst Chair, Academic Senate

“The search committee brought a wide diversity of thought to the process, which allowed us to have productive and insightful conversations about the candidates. Dr. Kinzy brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this role and will be a great fit for the ISU community. She has a strong vision for ISU’s future, along with a collaborative leadership style and passion for all University constituents. I’m pleased with the outcome of the search and hopeful for a bright future with our next president.”

Elizabeth Chupp Chair, Administrative Professional Council

“I am happy to have participated in the search committee for the next president of Illinois State University. I appreciated the large number of representatives from across the University who were part of the deep conversations we had at every level. I am excited to welcome the 20th president of Illinois State University to campus and look forward to working with her to create an inclusive and equitable University.”

Rocío Rivadeneyra, President’s Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council