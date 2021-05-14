Watch now: Reaction to new ISU president being named

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois State University released the following statements regarding the appointment of Terri Goss Kinzy as president effective July 1.
“Dr. Kinzy’s experience, enthusiasm, and philosophy of putting ‘students first’ is authentic and inspiring. She is equally committed to academic excellence and collaborating with faculty, staff, alumni, community partners, and parents. I can’t wait for everyone to meet her and to see her lead ISU as our new president.”
Steve Smith President, ISU Alumni Association
“Being a part of this experience was so rewarding. The level of care, passion, and commitment to having a large group of individuals, who come from all over the University, continues to show how ISU goes above and beyond their commitment to shared governance and inclusion. Dr. Terri Kinzy was a standout during this process, and I have nothing but complete confidence in her skills and ideas.”
Terri Goss Kinzy was named Friday as the 20th president of Illinois State University, making history as ISU's first woman to fill the role.
Beth Theobald, Civil Service Council representative
“I am excited to work with Dr. Terri Kinzy, the first female president of Illinois State University. At ISU, we can now say that the glass ceiling has been shattered.”
Martha Horst Chair, Academic Senate
“The search committee brought a wide diversity of thought to the process, which allowed us to have productive and insightful conversations about the candidates. Dr. Kinzy brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this role and will be a great fit for the ISU community. She has a strong vision for ISU’s future, along with a collaborative leadership style and passion for all University constituents. I’m pleased with the outcome of the search and hopeful for a bright future with our next president.”
Elizabeth Chupp Chair, Administrative Professional Council
“I am happy to have participated in the search committee for the next president of Illinois State University. I appreciated the large number of representatives from across the University who were part of the deep conversations we had at every level. I am excited to welcome the 20th president of Illinois State University to campus and look forward to working with her to create an inclusive and equitable University.”
Rocío Rivadeneyra, President’s Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council
“Dr. Terri Kinzy is poised for success—a strong leader, a fine communicator, an expert in higher education, a knowledgeable fundraiser, and a skilled advocate. We look forward to her leadership at Illinois State University.”
Jim Knecht, ISU Foundation Board
“Dr. Terri Kinzy is committed to student success, and I am confident in her abilities to lead Illinois State. The search process was an excellent experience, and I commend the large group of students, faculty, staff, and alumni who were fully engaged in the effort.”
Jada Turner, Student Trustee