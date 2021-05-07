Watch now: Retiring Illinois State University president praised, successor to be named soon

NORMAL — As the board of trustees moves closer to naming the next president of Illinois State University, retiring President Larry Dietz was saluted Friday at his final regular meeting with the board.

Although he faced some criticism from people related to ongoing, heated negotiations between the administration and the Graduate Workers Union, which is seeking its first contract, overall, Dietz was praised for steering ISU through difficult times.

Dietz is retiring June 30 after more than 50 years in higher education, the last decade of which has been at ISU, where he was named president in March 2014.

Board Chair Julie Jones said during the meeting that the board expects to name the new president in “the next few weeks.”