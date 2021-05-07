Watch now: Retiring Illinois State University president praised, successor to be named soon

NORMAL — As the board of trustees moves closer to naming the next president of Illinois State University, retiring President Larry Dietz was saluted Friday at his final regular meeting with the board.
Although he faced some criticism from people related to ongoing, heated negotiations between the administration and the Graduate Workers Union, which is seeking its first contract, overall, Dietz was praised for steering ISU through difficult times.
Dietz is retiring June 30 after more than 50 years in higher education, the last decade of which has been at ISU, where he was named president in March 2014.
Board Chair Julie Jones said during the meeting that the board expects to name the new president in “the next few weeks.”
The nationwide search yielded “outstanding candidates,” which narrowed to 50, then a field of 11 who were interviewed via teleconference by the 32-member search committee, she said.
Four from that group were selected as finalists and brought to campus for further interviews and to meet with various groups, she said.
The person selected will become ISU’s 20th president.
Board members, lawmakers and others took the opportunity to thank Dietz for his leadership.
Several pointed to the challenges he faced as president, including two years without a state budget and, more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You truly led Illinois State through some difficult times … and we still remain strong and stable,” said trustee Kathryn Bohn, repeating a phrase frequently used by Dietz.
State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, an ISU alumnus, thanked Dietz for being “a steadfast leader for an institution we care so much about."
State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, presented Dietz with a proclamation recognizing his service.
Speakers also thanked Dietz’s wife, Marlene, for her commitment to ISU and community service.
Jones noted that the president is likely to be busy in retirement because “I’m sure after 50 years, Marlene has compiled quite a honey-do list.”
Dietz said he was humbled by the generous praise.
“I don’t really do very much just by myself. … It’s been a team effort,” he said. “The accolades I received today I share with all of you.”
