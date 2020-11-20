Watch now: Retiring Illinois State University president says COVID-19 didn't push him out

Among the challenges ahead — in addition to dealing with the continuing pandemic — will be the fiscal 2022 budget, which Gov. J.B. Pritzker has already indicated is likely to include cuts to higher education.

A search for his successor will begin immediately, said board of trustees chair Julie Jones.

A special meeting will be scheduled before the end of the year to extend his contract, plan the search and address other matters, she said.

In February the board of trustees awarded Dietz a performance bonus of $48,000 on top of his base salary of $375,000. In May, the board extended his contract through the end of the year. At the time, board chair Julie Jones said the board had intended to have a contract ready for approval in May but “COVID-19 had other plans for our lives.”

She said Friday the board fully intended to extend his contract beyond Dec. 31.

“We were all a little shocked” by his decision to retire, said Jones.

“The one thing that I’m grateful for and it stands out to me is that he let this university through some challenging times,” she said.