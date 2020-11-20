Watch now: Retiring Illinois State University president says COVID-19 didn't push him out

NORMAL — The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t push Larry Dietz out of the presidency at Illinois State University, but it caused him to become more reflective, he said Friday after announcing he will retire June 30.
Dietz, 72, did the math.
“As of Jan. 4, 2021, I will have worked in higher education for 50 years. Four institutions. Three states,” said Dietz. “A pandemic causes people to reflect more. It’s not forcing me out.”
He and his wife, Marlene, plan to remain in the community and stay active in volunteer work.
It was a question during an open house on Zoom with 1,000 prospective students and their families in late summer that triggered more reflection, he said.
“The third question was, ‘What have you learned in the pandemic?’ … Marlene and I have been talking about that ever since,” said Dietz.
“The pandemic is clearly the biggest challenge that I’ve had in my career,” he said. “And the two years without a state budget were certainly a challenge.”
Among the things Dietz said he has learned during the pandemic are “resilience and persistence. I’ve also learned about gratitude. I’m very thankful for my health and the health of my family friends and colleagues.”
He said it also caused him to be “very thankful for our freedoms. We’ve had a little crimp in that (because of COVID-19 restrictions). In time it will be seen as an inconvenience.”
In listing accomplishments he is proud of, such as a record-breaking fund-raising campaign, work on diversity and inclusion, development of a multicultural center, program enhancements, progress toward an engineering program and facility improvements, Dietz said none of that was done alone and gave credit to the board, faculty and staff.
Dietz said, “I think I’m leaving the institution in a good place,” but emphasized he still has a lot of work to do in the next seven months.
“I’m going to continue to work my head off until I’m not sitting in this chair,” he said.
Among the challenges ahead — in addition to dealing with the continuing pandemic — will be the fiscal 2022 budget, which Gov. J.B. Pritzker has already indicated is likely to include cuts to higher education.
A search for his successor will begin immediately, said board of trustees chair Julie Jones.
A special meeting will be scheduled before the end of the year to extend his contract, plan the search and address other matters, she said.
In February the board of trustees awarded Dietz a performance bonus of $48,000 on top of his base salary of $375,000. In May, the board extended his contract through the end of the year. At the time, board chair Julie Jones said the board had intended to have a contract ready for approval in May but “COVID-19 had other plans for our lives.”
She said Friday the board fully intended to extend his contract beyond Dec. 31.
“We were all a little shocked” by his decision to retire, said Jones.
“The one thing that I’m grateful for and it stands out to me is that he let this university through some challenging times,” she said.
Dietz was named as ISU’s 19th president in March 2014 after the short tenure of Timothy Flanagan. Serving as vice president of student affairs at the time, Dietz had been a finalist for the position when Flanagan was selected in 2013.
He is popular with students and known for a casual, down-home style, using terms like “terrific” and “hunky-dory” and frequently mentioning growing up on a dairy farm in southern Illinois.
He shepherded ISU through the budget impasse, helping it to stay “strong and stable” – one of his favorite descriptions – as most other state universities struggled to maintain enrollment and avoid furloughs and staff reductions.
Among accomplishments during his tenure as president was a successful fund-raising campaign, “Redbirds Rising,” that raised a record $180.9 million by the time it concluded in July, far exceeding its original goal of $150 million.
There have been tough times, too: rallies by students who claimed ISU was “anti-black” and a plane crash in 2015 that took the lives of two members of the athletics department and five others on board.
He has been at ISU since 2011, first joining the staff as vice president for student affairs and a professor in the department of education administration and foundations. He was vice chancellor for student affairs at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale for 11 years before coming to ISU.
Asked what he will miss, Dietz said, “It’s always the people,” citing that as the reason for staying in the community.
“I’ve had a terrific leadership team, great faculty, staff and students and supportive alumni,” he said.
In addition to “staying connected” and doing volunteer work in the community, Dietz said, “We don’t have any massive plans. When we’re allowed to, we would like to travel more.”
