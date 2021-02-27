Watch now: Rural locations, pandemic impacts worsen educator shortages in east-central Illinois

The deficiency has limited some districts' programming, including those that are unable to expand their STEM offerings because they cannot find qualified candidates, Jontry said.

“That’s where the real concern is, especially as we look to create more and more opportunities in the 21st century,” he said. “Those particular areas are crucial to having our students be well-educated and able to function in the 21st century economy.”

According to the survey, of the east-central districts that responded, 49% said there were significantly fewer qualified applicants to fill open positions compared to previous years. In rural areas overall, 56% said there were significantly fewer qualified applicants.

“Everybody should just understand that we always seem to have positions that go unfilled in our region, and while we are, relatively speaking, better off than most, it continues to be a concern that we’re going to be getting to a point where we’re unable to offer some programs,” said Jontry, a member of a committee the state regional superintendent group put together to address the teacher shortage.