Watch now: Search for next Illinois State University president underway

Their recommendations for priorities included diversity, equity and inclusion issues; philanthropic fundraising and community building; innovation; and respect for existing ISU initiatives.

Committee members said they wanted the next president to have an academic background, be a good communicator and legislative advocate and have enough experience and foresight in higher education to be prepared for whatever might be on the horizon for ISU, among other attributes.

Zach Smith, managing partner with WittKieffer, said the national candidate search will last about eight weeks and the firm will narrow the field of candidates to be brought before the committee by mid-April.

The candidates will remain confidential throughout the process and committee members will be required to sign nondisclosure agreements before receiving any additional information.

“It is the goal of the Board of Trustees to attract the best candidates possible and offering confidentiality throughout the process will likely increase the number of high-quality applicants,”