Watch now: Stage walk part of 're-imagined' Illinois State University commencement

NORMAL — When Christopher Thankan of Bloomington heard about Illinois State University's plans for an alternative commencement experience because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the graduating senior said he was “skeptical.”
By Thursday evening, when he took part in the first of what will be a series of individual “stage walks” at Redbird Arena, the skepticism was gone.
“Seeing it executed, I think they did a good job,” said Thanken, a Normal Community High School graduate who is receiving a bachelor’s degree in sustainable and renewable energy.
Over a span of 11 days, about 3,000 graduates from 2020 and 2021 will walk across a decorated stage in the arena as their names are read and their name, photo and degree are projected on a large screen. They will have their photos taken and then move on to other photo ops with their families.
Up to 10 graduates are scheduled for every 15 minutes.
Each graduate is only allowed to bring four guests into the arena, but each day’s event is being livestreamed to a celebration tent outside where additional guests can watch.
“This was beautiful,” said Queshaun Daniels after she watched her daughter, Mauranda Keyes of Chicago, walk across the stage. Daniels said she was very proud of her daughter, her first child to graduate from college. Keyes is receiving a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences and plans to get an MBA.
“At first I was kind of sad. I wanted a regular graduation,” said Keyes, but after going through the individualized stage walk, she said, “This is the best.”
Jill Benson, associate dean of students, said with a laugh, “We are a little concerned that no one will want to go back to a regular commencement.”
She has been involved in about 50 commencement ceremonies during her time at ISU and said, “Short of a blizzard at a December commencement, I can’t think of anything that comes remotely close” to this unusual.
Like last year, there also will be six virtual commencement ceremonies online for the six individual colleges, with student speeches and remarks from their dean and the president, along with a slideshow of each graduate’s name and photos they submitted.
Planning for the stage walk and the virtual commencement started in December.
“We knew we wanted to do something in person for our students,” said Terri Haerr, commencement and special events coordinator.
“This is definitely the most unusual one, but it’s been a lot of fun,” said Haerr, calling it “commencement completely re-imagined.”
Instead of the arena floor being filled with seats and graduates, there were signs on the floor reminding people to keep six feet apart and taped areas near the stage designating where families should stand while waiting for their graduate to cross.
Red, white and black balloons arched across the entrance and exit to the arena floor and cardboard cutouts of President Larry Dietz and Reggie Redbird were standing by for photo ops along with more traditional backdrops.
“We wanted to keep in the parts of commencement that our students and families like the most — getting to walk across the stage and hear their names announced,” said Benson.
“Speeches can be listened to from your seat in the arena or your couch at home,” but "walking across the stage is the most interactive part of the ceremony,” she said.
Although the commencement ceremony itself may have changed, one thing hasn’t: the pride of graduates and their families.
“I am very proud,” said Thankan’s mother, Shirley Thankan. “My heart is swelling.”
That was true outside the arena, too, where 8-year-old Owen ran up to hug his father, Sterling “Chase” Myers of Normal, a graduate of Bloomington High School, while his younger brother, Maxwell, watched.
Myers said the nontraditional commencement fit his journey.
“I didn’t take the traditional path to graduation,” said Myers. It took him nearly 10 years from when he received his associate degree at Heartland Community College in 2011 — the same year he got married — to graduating from ISU in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in communications.
His wife and two boys were there to watch him cross the stage in cap and gown.
Myers said, “I wanted to show the boys what hard work and dedication does.”
