Watch now: Stage walk part of 're-imagined' Illinois State University commencement

Each graduate is only allowed to bring four guests into the arena, but each day’s event is being livestreamed to a celebration tent outside where additional guests can watch.

“This was beautiful,” said Queshaun Daniels after she watched her daughter, Mauranda Keyes of Chicago, walk across the stage. Daniels said she was very proud of her daughter, her first child to graduate from college. Keyes is receiving a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences and plans to get an MBA.

“At first I was kind of sad. I wanted a regular graduation,” said Keyes, but after going through the individualized stage walk, she said, “This is the best.”

Jill Benson, associate dean of students, said with a laugh, “We are a little concerned that no one will want to go back to a regular commencement.”

She has been involved in about 50 commencement ceremonies during her time at ISU and said, “Short of a blizzard at a December commencement, I can’t think of anything that comes remotely close” to this unusual.