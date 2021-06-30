 Skip to main content
Watch now: STEAM activities a focus of Day of Play in Normal

Soon to be replaced with a new feature, the old climber still proves fun at the Children's Discovery Museum.

NORMAL — A special guest speaker with NASA will join the Children's Discovery Museum and Challenger Learning Center at Heartland Community College for this year's Day of Play.

The museum and learning center were selected as partners as part of NASA's Webb Space and Telescope Community Events Initiative to celebrate the most powerful space telescope built to date.

Once launched in the fall, the James Webb Space Telescope will help scientists further research on galaxies.

Liam Stahmer, 5, Normal, left, and his brother, Zach, 8, climb through a Children's Discovery Museum exhibit. 

On Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Children's Discovery Museum and Challenger Learning Center will host a free hybrid event for Day of Play, which will include in-person and virtual activities. Day of Play seeks to "inspire the love of learning through the power of play," according to a CDM news release.

Day of Play each year provides free opportunities for children and parents to have fun while learning together. It is a national initiative started by Nickelodeon in 2005 to encourage families to log off and spend time away from electronic devices.

Each year more than 60 local organizations partner with the children's museum for Day of Play. This year the CDM will feature STEAM experiences and activities related to the James Webb Space telescope. There will also be live performances, a bike rodeo, a touch-a-truck area, and $4 admission to the children's museum.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

