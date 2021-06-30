Watch now: STEAM activities a focus of Day of Play in Normal

Soon to be replaced with a new feature, the old climber still proves fun at the Children's Discovery Museum.
NORMAL — A special guest speaker with NASA will join the
Children's Discovery Museum and Challenger Learning Center at Heartland Community College for this year's Day of Play.
The museum and learning center were selected as partners as part of
NASA's Webb Space and Telescope Community Events Initiative to celebrate the most powerful space telescope built to date.
Once launched in the fall, the James Webb Space Telescope will help scientists further research on galaxies.
Liam Stahmer, 5, Normal, left, and his brother, Zach, 8, climb through a Children's Discovery Museum exhibit.
On Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the
Children's Discovery Museum and Challenger Learning Center will host a free hybrid event for Day of Play, which will include in-person and virtual activities. Day of Play seeks to "inspire the love of learning through the power of play," according to a CDM news release.
Day of Play each year provides free opportunities for children and parents to have fun while learning together. It is a national initiative started by Nickelodeon in 2005 to encourage families to log off and spend time away from electronic devices.
Each year more than 60 local organizations partner with the children's museum for Day of Play. This year the CDM will feature STEAM experiences and activities related to the James Webb Space telescope. There will also be live performances, a bike rodeo, a touch-a-truck area, and $4 admission to the children's museum.
See the new Illinois laws that take effect on or before July 1
665 bills
The Democrat-controlled Illinois General Assembly approved 665 bills this legislative session, with the vast majority awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature.
But, Pritzker has signed 42 bills into law. A handful of those will take effect Jan. 1, 2022, but most went into effect immediately upon signing or will take effect this Thursday.
Here are some notable new laws in effect now or on Thursday that Illinoisans should know.
Election reform
With pandemic-related delays to U.S. Census redistricting numbers, lawmakers moved back the state's 2022 primary election from March 15 to June 28. The legislation also makes Election Day a state holiday, requires every county to have at least one universal voting center and allow people to be added to a permanent vote-by-mail list. (
SB825)
Vote by mail
Some pandemic-induced changes to voting for the 2020 general election, such as vote-by-mail and curbside drop-off, will now be permanent features of future elections. (
House Bill 1871)
State legislative redistricting
As they are tasked with doing every 10 years, lawmakers approved new district boundaries for the Illinois House and Senate. The Democrat-drawn maps, which utilized the U.S. Census' American Community Survey instead of waiting for the decennial census numbers that will arrive later this year, have been challenged in court by Republicans and some other groups. (
HB2777)
Illinois Supreme Court redistricting
The nine-person Illinois Supreme Court's district boundaries were successfully redrawn for the first time since the 1960s. Again, the map is being challenged by Republicans. (
SB642)
Police reform
There was no more controversial bill that passed this year than House Bill 3653, also known as the SAFE-T Act, which passed during the lame duck session this January. The provisions ending cash bail and requiring all police to wear body cameras will not take effect until 2023 and 2025, respectively. But starting Thursday, police will be required to render aid to the injured, intervene when a fellow officer is using excessive force and and be limited in use of force. It also offers stricter guidelines for the decertification of officers and would allow people to file anonymous complaints of police misconduct. (
HB3653)
Payday loans
Lenders are now prohibited from charging more than 36% annual percentage rate on consumer loans. The average rate in Illinois was nearly 300% prior to the law's signing. (
SB1792)
Vaccine lottery
Tucked into the state's fiscal year 2022 budget is $10 million for a "vaccine lottery." All Illinois residents vaccinated by July 1 will be automatically entered into the contest. It includes $7 million in cash prizes to vaccinated adults, ranging from $100,000 to $1 million, and $3 million in scholarship awards to vaccinated youth. (SB2800)
COVID-19 emergency housing
Created guidelines for distributing more than $1 billion in federal stimulus funds for COVID-related housing relief. Also creates automatic sealing of evictions during the pandemic. (
SB2877)
Pretrial interest
Victims in personal injury and wrongful death cases will be allowed to collect interest from defendants from the time a lawsuit is filed. It is meant to incentivize settlement of these cases. It was supported by the trial lawyers and opposed by business groups. (
SB72)
Casino labor
All casino applicants in Illinois are now required to enter into a project-labor agreement when seeking a new or renewed license. (
SB1360)
Crime victims compensation
Provides that a victim's criminal history or felony status shall not automatically prevent compensation to that victim or the victim's family. Extends the applicant's period for submitting requested information to 45 days from 30 days and provides that a final award shall not exceed $45,000, up from $27,000, for a crime committed on or after August 7, 2022. (
HB3295)
Electronic signature
Provides that a contract, record, or signature may not be denied legal effect or enforceability simply because it is in electronic form or an electronic record was used in its formation. Provides that if a law requires a record to be in writing, an electronic record satisfies the law. (
SB2176)
