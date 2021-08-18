Watch now: Students get red carpet treatment on Unit 5's first day back

NORMAL — Stepping out the front doors of Sugar Creek Elementary School, Lyric Carter ran to hug her school’s cheetah mascot, celebrating the end of the first day back to school Wednesday afternoon.

The third-grader said the best part of her day was “getting to know and see new friends,” and she was excited to return Thursday.

Sugar Creek students walked outside on a red carpet and were greeted with enthusiastic cheering, as members of the local nonprofit Promise Council’s 100 Caring Adults initiative gathered to make the day special.

“I just hope they’re encouraged and they’re excited,” said Diana Behnke, a former first-grade teacher at McLean County Unit 5, who joined the cheering lineup for the first time. “You know, they’re going to be worn out after a long day and I just want them to feel good about themselves and that education is important and supported by community members.”

Though some students seemed ready to get back home after a long day, others gave thumbs ups and excited answers to the community members asking how the first day went, smiles evident even behind their masks.

The cheetah doled out high fives, fist bumps and hugs as students left for the day.

Fifth-grade teacher Jim Broach wore a bowtie for the occasion and said he likes to dress up to mark the importance of the first day back.

“It’s a fun day for everyone and I want them to know that I’m here for them,” he said. "It’s a big day for not only them as the first day of school but for me as a teacher.”

After spending the last three semesters with some form of remote learning, Unit 5 staff members and administrators said they were excited to have all the kids back in the classroom.

“It’s the best feeling,” said Superintendent Kristen Weikle. “I was at a school this morning and able to see kids come in and parents excited, and lots of smiles that you could see through their eyes. It was great. You could tell staff really enjoyed having kids back, too.”

Broach, having taught both elementary and junior high students in his 21 years with Unit 5, said the enthusiasm for learning that elementary students bring to the classroom is “wonderful to be a part of.”

“There’s nothing like having kids in class,” he said. “I feel like you can really develop those relationships with kids and motivate them, and what I’ve learned from teaching is that oftentimes they motivate me just as much as I try to motivate them.”

Sugar Creek Principal Kristina Peifer said it was exciting to see parents and families at the start of the day as well, and the 100 Caring Adults was a great way to show the community “just supporting kids and encouraging them to do their best in school and know that they have someone cheering them on.”

Weikle said she hopes students see how much the community cares about them and their success going into this school year, but the 100 Caring Adults initiative also sends a message to the district families and staff, too — “look at these adults out in the community who are invested in our students and what our staff do.”

Unit 5’s early learning classrooms will bring students back Thursday. Neighboring districts Olympia, LeRoy, Lexington and Ridgeview also started Wednesday; Bloomington District 87, Heyworth and Tri-Valley start on Thursday.

About Promise Council WHAT: Promise Council was established in 2009 to address the declining high school graduation rates in Bloomington-Normal. WHERE: It serves more than 20 schools in three districts — Bloomington District 87, McLean County Unit 5 and Olympia Community Unit School District 16. MORE INFORMATION: Visit promisecouncil.org

