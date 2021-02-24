Watch now: Study of Black history deepens for students in Bloomington-Normal

“Not only that, but really making sure that they know that they are visible to me in my eyes and really talking about the diversity of our classroom and making sure that everybody understands that different doesn’t mean better, and that we can honor and appreciate each other’s diversity," she said.

Michelle Chon, another BJHS seventh-grade teacher, said, “Some students mentioned the first time they really thought about race was this last summer and the Black Lives Matter movement. … Now they talk about what they can do within their own communities to promote equality and to have equal rights for everybody.”

Despite their young age, Williams said having conversations about justice with her students hasn’t been difficult.

“It starts from the very beginning," she said. "We want our classrooms to always feel like a safe space for kids where they can share about anything, but we also want to create that space for them where they’re brave and they can ask questions."

This month has given her and her students an opportunity to dive deeper and discuss “justice and really recognizing unfairness and really analyzing that, but in the same sense, the kids are learning how so many people have been able to overcome and we’re still trying to overcome," Williams said.