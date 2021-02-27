Watch now: Survey shows Illinois teacher shortage worsening in most districts

“You know, it's not like we just stubbed our toe, this is a crisis,” said Mark Klaisner, president of the superintendent group, in an interview. “It's getting worse each year. And when we asked them to look forward, they said, you know, in the next five years, we don't see this changing.”

The latest survey was conducted in early October and included responses from 591 of the state’s 853 districts. Of those responding, 77% said they have a teacher shortage problem while 93% said they have a problem hiring substitute teachers, particularly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individual districts have responded to the shortage in a variety of ways, such as canceling the offering of some classes or switching them to online formats as well as filling critical positions with teachers who are not fully qualified to teach in a particular grade level or subject area.

In fact, the districts that responded to the survey reported a combined total of 938 open teaching positions – 17% of the 5,414 positions that districts were looking to fill – were either unfilled or filled by someone who was not certified in that grade level or subject area. That percentage, however, is actually down from previous surveys. In 2017, districts reported that 28% of their open positions were either vacant or filled by someone not fully qualified.