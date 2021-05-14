Watch now: Terri Goss Kinzy named first female president of Illinois State University

 Skip to main content
NORMAL – Terri Goss Kinzy was named Friday as the 20th president of Illinois State University, making history as ISU's first woman to fill the role.

"Dr. Kinzy rose to the top of a deep, diverse and talented pool of candidates," Julie Annette Jones, board chairperson, said during a press conference Friday morning. 

Kinzy is vice president for research and innovation at Western Michigan University, which she joined in 2018. 

She will succeed Larry Dietz, who is retiring June 30 after more than 50 years in higher education, the last 10 at ISU. He has been president since March 2014.

Terri Goss Kinzy is introduced as the 20th president of Illinois State University. 

“Dr. Kinzy’s experience, enthusiasm, and philosophy of putting ‘students first’ is authentic and inspiring. She is equally committed to academic excellence and collaborating with faculty, staff, alumni, community partners, and parents. I can’t wait for everyone to meet her and to see her lead ISU as our new president," said Steve Smith president of the ISU Alumni Association.

Kinzy on Friday said she is "incredibly honored to be the 20th president of Illinois State University." 

"I know that working together that we can live our mission and vision and we can elevate our institution as we educate and connect with our community," she said. 

The new president will be paid $375,000 annually, according to the four-year contract approved by the board. She will also receive payments into the State Universities Retirement System, moving expenses and the use of a personal car.

Fifty-eight people applied for the position in a nationwide search that began in February with the assistance of the executive search firm WittKieffer.

The firm is being paid $133,000 plus expenses. It is the same consultant who assisted in the search for the new athletic director, Kyle Brennan, who was named to the post in December.

Unlike past practices in presidential searches at ISU, this one was conducted mostly in closed sessions. There was no public announcement of the finalists and no public forums on campus. Instead, the process involved a larger search committee, consisting of 32 people representing various constituencies.

Zach Smith, a managing partner with WittKieffer, said some candidates would not have chosen to apply without the confidential process.

The initial group of applicants was narrowed to 11 candidates, who were interviewed via teleconference by the search committee. That field was narrowed to four finalists. The final decision was up to the board.

Terri Goss Kinzy speaks in Normal on Friday. 

Dietz announced his plans to retire in November. The first meeting of the search committee took place Feb. 1.

Dietz has said he and his wife, Marlene, will remain in Bloomington-Normal after his retirement.

This story will be updated.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

