Watch now: Terri Goss Kinzy named first female president of Illinois State University

The firm is being paid $133,000 plus expenses. It is the same consultant who assisted in the search for the new athletic director, Kyle Brennan, who was named to the post in December.

Unlike past practices in presidential searches at ISU, this one was conducted mostly in closed sessions. There was no public announcement of the finalists and no public forums on campus. Instead, the process involved a larger search committee, consisting of 32 people representing various constituencies.

Zach Smith, a managing partner with WittKieffer, said some candidates would not have chosen to apply without the confidential process.

The initial group of applicants was narrowed to 11 candidates, who were interviewed via teleconference by the search committee. That field was narrowed to four finalists. The final decision was up to the board.