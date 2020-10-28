BLOOMINGTON — Two Illinois Wesleyan University professors found lead fragments in ground venison from deer harvested with lead ammunition and they recommend a switch to non-toxic ammunition to avoid potential health risks.

In their research, biology professor Given Harper and Aaron Wilson, assistant professor of environmental sciences, analyzed packets of ground deer meat from two groups of hunters — those who had taken deer through archery and those who used shotguns with lead ammunition.

Harper said, “Forty-eight percent of the ground venison packets from shotgun-harvested deer had metal fragments.” Further testing determined the metal was lead.

There were no detectable fragments in the archery harvested deer meat, said Wilson.

Archery season began Oct. 1 for hunters in Illinois and shotgun season begins in November.

Although ammunition with lead is commonly used, there are alternatives, including copper, zinc, steel and tin.

“For years, I used lead ammunition and was unaware of the problem,” said Harper. “I’ve switched to non-toxic copper.”

He said, “I would urge hunters to look at alternatives to lead to protect themselves and their families and also protect animals like bald eagles.”

Eagles and other wildlife can ingest lead when they scavenge dead deer who were not recovered after being shot by a hunter using lead ammunition or from eating “gut piles’ left behind after hunters harvest a deer.

“Lead is a major mortality factor in eagles,” said Harper.

Lead is a neurotoxin that can harm the nervous system, especially in children. Lead has been outlawed and removed from paint, gasoline and children toys. The federal Centers for Disease Control in 2012 lowered the level of concern in children to 5 micrograms per deciliter of blood.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lead ammunition is banned in waterfowl hunting and the state of California has banned lead ammunition from all hunting.

Its use also is banned for deer hunting in some areas, such as McLean County’s Comlara Park and the preserves of the ParkLands Foundation in McLean and Woodford counties.

“Those bans were put in place to reduce the possibility of secondary poisoning of bald eagles,” said Harper.

A bill pending in Congress, the Lead Endangers Animals Daily Act — or LEAD Act — would ban use of lead ammunition. The ban is opposed by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a firearms industry trade association.

The association argues in a position paper that game harvested with lead ammunition “has been safely consumed by humans for hundreds of years.”

The NSSF points to a study by the federal Centers for Disease Control of the blood lead levels of hunters in North Dakota and their families. The average lead level in children in the study was 0.88 micrograms per deciliter.

But Wilson said, “We know there is no safe level of lead. There really is no good clean threshold” that says lead is safe below a certain level and dangerous above it.

“It doesn’t matter how it gets into your system. … It all adds up,” said Wilson, citing incremental exposure to other lead sources, such as lead paint and residual lead that has accumulated in soil and dust as well as lead in water supplies, the problem encountered at a high level in Flint, Mich.

The CDC says, "No safe blood lead level in children has been identified. Even low levels of lead in blood have been shown to affect IQ, ability to pay attention, and academic achievement."

The firearms trade association characterizes attempts to ban lead ammunition as being “anti-hunting” and argues that they will result in the purchase of fewer hunting licenses from which fees are obtained for wildlife conservation measures.

Harper said he is a hunter himself and not against hunting.

“Hunting is a vital management tool in Illinois,” where deer have no predators, such as wolves and cougars.

Election 2020: Bloomington-Normal political signs

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.