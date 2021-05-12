Watch now: This $5 million playground is coming to Normal

The 16-acre playground will be “a place for learning, exploration and play” with a 100-meter track, amphitheater and several gardens. The existing playground will be incorporated into the new expansion, as well as outdoor classrooms, athletic fields and natural elements like woods, a grassy lawn and a mound.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“One of the many benefits of the natural playground is the connection to the outdoors and the experiences students have using this creativity,” Zbrozek said.

Helle Nebelong, a landscape architect from Copenhagen, Denmark, helped to design the project, starting last August. Adam Bienenstock, a natural playground designer and builder with Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds, also collaborated on the project and his company will install the playground.

Neblong designed the playground using principles of universal design, ensuring it is accessible to all students regardless of physical ability, Zbrozek said.

Unit 5 staff, as well as students and families, gave feedback on the plan and revisions have been made before it was brought before the board.