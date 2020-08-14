× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Instead of “chalking,” first-year students at Illinois Wesleyan University were talking around Aspiration Fountain about their dreams for their college careers on Friday.

It was one of many traditions facing modification in the midst of a pandemic to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re still asking students to think about what are their goals and aspirations for the next four years,” said Karla Carney-Hall, vice president of student affairs and dean of students.

But instead of having the whole class writing their goals in chalk around the fountain — “there was concern about shared objects like chalk” — small groups met at the fountain to discuss their goals.

Olivia Shell, a freshman in nursing from Oak Lawn, said, "My aspiration and goal is to be able to finish nursing at the top of my class and keep making a difference in helping my community."

4 Illinois Wesleyan University students test positive for COVID-19 Four Illinois Wesleyan University students have tested positive for COVID-19 under a comprehensive program that requires all students to be tested when they arrive on campus.

The goal of Sebastian Chisari, a freshman in chemistry from Park Ridge, is to attend graduate school after graduating from IWU.

Classes start Monday, a week earlier than usual for IWU. That, plus eliminating fall break and having classes on Labor Day and some Saturdays will result in the semester ending Nov. 20.

The university is still trying to figure out what to do in lieu of the group picture of all freshmen in front of State Farm Hall — another tradition.

Carney-Hall said the group photo might take the form of individual photos edited together in a Zoom-like box, the online meeting platform with which many are becoming familiar in these pandemic-days of virtual gatherings.

“Fifty years from now when they come together, they’ll have a very unique story to tell about their freshman year,” said Carney-Hall.

Students are coming to campus with a mixture of excitement and apprehension, she said.

“I think it’s true of all of us,” said Carney-Hall. “There is a mix of wanting and craving a new normal, … getting back into a routine, settling into a rhythm. But there’s still a lot of uncertainty.”

Lily Muto, a freshman in psychology from Freeport, said, "I'm kind of nervous, I guess, but as each day passes, I get more comfortable."

One practice that is greeting every student coming to campus — a practice one hopes need not become a tradition — is being tested for COVID-19. Four students tested positive in the initial phase.

“We felt that it was really important to establish a baseline for a healthy community” through early identification and isolation of asymptomatic students, explained Carney-Hall, who is IWU’s COVID fall contingency planning chair.

+3 Illinois State University student who tested positive for COVID-19 questions policies Two Illinois State University resident assistants say they lost their jobs after admitting they spent 20 minutes together before one of them received a positive COVID-19 test result.

Dominic Bennett, a freshman in elementary education from Plainfield, said, "The first two days we were really cooped up," as they waited for their test results to come back. "They kept us really busy" with Zoom meetings and other online activities.

In addition to being tested on arrival, 5-10% of the student body will be tested every two weeks through the semester, she said.

Student activities will “mirror the academic plan” with a mix of in-person, hybrid and online events, she said.

For example, one of the “Turning Titan” events during freshman orientation had 50 students attending in person and the rest participating online.

“It’s an opportunity, not always fun, but an opportunity to think about how we deliver our core mission,” said Carney-Hall.

Getting to know each other is more challenging for the new students.

"Social distancing is a little weird and meeting people is a little different when you're in a pandemic," said Chisari.

Shell noted, "We can't interact real well because we can't see the faces."

But, she said, "Wesleyan is doing a good job of helping us have a good time but keeping us safe, too."

Carney-Hall said she is very proud of the team, including student leaders, who have come together to find ways to provide “a dynamic student experience.”

The university is providing “clear messaging on what’s expected,” such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, she said. “Peer-to-peer pressure is important.”

Students who don’t follow the rules will be held accountable, which could include being shifted to all online learning, she said.

“There are a lot of moving parts,” said Carney-Hall. “It’s all about making the best decisions within an environment that’s constantly changing.”

PHOTOS: Names of IWU 2020 grads recognized in chalk during COVID-19

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.