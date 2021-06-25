Watch now: U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis recognizes Larry Dietz upon retirement from ISU

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, took the House floor on Friday to recognize Larry Dietz upon his retirement as president of Illinois State University.

Dietz, the 19th president of ISU, retires June 30 after a 50-year career in education. He was named president in 2014 and previously served ISU as vice president for student affairs and associate professor of educational administration and foundations. He will be replaced by incoming President Terri Goss Kinzy.

Davis' remarks were as follows:

"Madam Speaker, I rise today to recognize Dr. Larry Dietz, the 19th President of Illinois State University, who will retire on June 30th after a remarkable 50 year academic career.

Dr. Dietz began his career at ISU in 2011 as Vice President for Student Affairs and in 2014, he was appointed Illinois State’s 19th President. Prior to coming to ISU, he served as Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at Southern Illinois University Carbondale and he held various other leadership positions at the University of Missouri and Iowa State University.

President Dietz’s passion for higher education has taken an already highly esteemed ISU to new heights. With his leadership the University is continually ranked among the top in the nation for high graduation and retention rates, and low student loan default rates. He leaves ISU on a footing that is full of potential.

I have had the pleasure of working with Larry since he became President. A personal testament I have to his success is the fact that all three of my kids attend the institution he leads. Congratulations on your retirement, Mr. President!"

