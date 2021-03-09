Watch now: Unit 5 adds in-person learning days starting March 30

Weikle said the recent “lower positivity rates” of COVID-19 in McLean County, educators’ access to vaccines and other districts’ success with in-person learning were part of Unit 5’s decision to begin this transition for older students.

Junior high and high school students will not be in attendance — remote or in-person — Monday, March 29 as staff prepares for their return March 30.

Most classrooms will allow for three to six feet between students, which aligns with the revised recommendations released Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health and state Board of Education.

Weikle said in a recent survey of Unit 5 families, “84 percent of our 6-12 families reported they want their student(s) to attend school four days a week this school year, and 80 percent were comfortable with 2-5 feet between students.”