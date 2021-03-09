Watch now: Unit 5 adds in-person learning days starting March 30

NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5 is expanding in-person learning for the district’s oldest students starting March 30, the Normal-based district has announced.
Sixth graders currently in the hybrid learning model will start four-day weeks on March 30, following Spring Break, according to a letter sent to district families Monday evening.
Hybrid students in seventh through 12th grades will begin having four days a week in-person on April 5, spending the week immediately following Spring Break still in the current schedule.
Students signed up for fully remote learning will continue in remote for the remainder of the school year, “due to the fact that decisions were made based on current classroom capacities.”
After the transition, junior high and high school hybrid students will attend Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in person. Wednesday will remain a remote instructional day for students in grades six through 12.
“The fact is, we know that most students do better academically and social-emotionally when attending school in person but safety has always been our overriding concern,” Superintendent Kristen Weikle said in the letter.
Weikle said the recent “lower positivity rates” of COVID-19 in McLean County, educators’ access to vaccines and other districts’ success with in-person learning were part of Unit 5’s decision to begin this transition for older students.
Junior high and high school students will not be in attendance — remote or in-person — Monday, March 29 as staff prepares for their return March 30.
Most classrooms will allow for three to six feet between students, which aligns with the revised recommendations released Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health and state Board of Education.
Weikle said in a recent survey of Unit 5 families, “84 percent of our 6-12 families reported they want their student(s) to attend school four days a week this school year, and 80 percent were comfortable with 2-5 feet between students.”
Elementary students in the hybrid model began the transition to five days a week in person at the beginning of February. Those students’ schedules will not be affected by this announcement, the district said.
Unit 5 families not comfortable with their child attending four days a week in person are asked to contact their school office and request a change to remote learning by Friday, March 12. However, remaining in the two-day per week hybrid schedule is not an option.
Bloomington District 87 also announced Monday hybrid students in all grade levels will start learning in person four days a week March 30. Hybrid pre-kindergarteners at Sarah Raymond School of Early Education will be in-person five days a week.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.