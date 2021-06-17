 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Watch now: Unit 5 board approves budget with $3.5 million surplus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The McLean County Unit 5 school board approved an amended budget with a $3.5 million surplus on a budget of $202 million for all funds.

NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5 expects to finish this fiscal year with a slight surplus budget, but the district is still operating on a structural deficit.

The school board approved an amended spending plan Wednesday night with a $3.5 million surplus on a budget of $202.3 million for all funds.

This was amended from the budget the board adopted in September, which showed a $2.9 million deficit on a budget of $202 million for all funds.

Adjustments to the tax schedule, including a 30-day grace period extending the property tax deadline to July 17, has brought “some uncertainty” to the expected local revenue for this budget, Unit 5’s chief financial officer Marty Hickman said.

Marty Hickman Unit 5

Hickman

“We have received two payments, a little less than in a normal year we would have received,” he said. “There is one more payment, and that's when we will really know for sure, but I still believe that some of the revenue that we should be receiving this year will actually be pushed to next year.”

People are also reading…

The approved budget included a $12.8 million abatement from working cash into the education fund, which the board approved as part of the consent agenda during Wednesday’s meeting.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Despite the surplus on this budget, Hickman said the district is still operating on a $12.5 million structural deficit that existed before the pandemic.

“It’s just the timing of payments” that gives the impression of a surplus for this budget, he said.

The fiscal year ends June 30.

Unit 5 budget deficit expected to grow in COVID-19

When he presented the budget in May, Hickman noted revenue from the state is expected to be lower next year because it is based on the previous year’s expenses.

Unit 5 school board June 16

A crowd gathered at Normal West High School for the McLean County Unit 5 school board meeting June 16, 2021. More than 30 people signed up to speak for public comments, many in regards to mask-wearing, sex education and race in social studies education.

The budget approval came after the school board listened to about three hours worth of public comments from community members in support and opposition to the school mask requirement and recent legislation regarding sex education and social studies curricula.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Are animals using social distancing to protect themselves from infections?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News